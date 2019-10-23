LSU received some big recruiting news ahead of its top 10 matchup against Auburn this weekend.
Five-star tight end Arik Gilbert announced Wednesday afternoon that he was committing to the Tigers, choosing LSU over schools like Alabama and Georgia.
The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Gilbert is the nation's No. 1 rated tight end, according to 247Sports, and he joins cornerback Elias Ricks (IMG Academy, Florida) and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (St. John's College High, Washington DC) as the third five-star to commit to LSU's 2020 class.
#GeauxTigers 🐯 2020 #AllAmericanBowl 🏈 TE @arik_gilbert #AABSZN20 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VlueJCUZRr— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) October 23, 2019
Terrace Marshall's return against Auburn gives LSU another elite wide receiver, one of the keys to an offense on a record-setting pace.
It's quite possible that LSU's new spread offense enticed Gilbert. The Tigers rank second nationally with 50.1 points per game, and tight end Thaddeus Moss is the team's fourth-leading receiver through seven games with 14 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown.
Last season, former tight end Foster Moreau had 22 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.
Austin Deculus said he feels like he's living in a movie, but over the course of a conversation, it's hard to pin down exactly what kind.
LSU has committed to spreading the ball across its receiving corps more than it has in recent memory, and Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said in the preseason that "our tight end is not an offensive tackle anymore."
LSU's 2020 class now has 22 commitments, and it ranks third nationally behind No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama.
Can't see video below? Click here.
LSU's 2020 commitments
|Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Elias Ricks
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|CB
|6-2
|180
|*****
|Nation's No. 2 CB
|Arik Gilbert
|Marietta, Ga. (Marietta High)
|TE
|6-5
|253
|*****
|Nation's No. 1 TE
|Kayshon Boutte
|New Iberia (Westgate)
|WR
|5-10
|175
|****
|Louisiana's No. 2 overall recruit
|Alec Bryant
|Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
|WDE
|6-3
|230
|****
|Nation's No. 13 WDE
|Major Burns
|Baton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy)
|S
|6-2
|176
|****
|Nation's No. 12 S
|Jermaine Burton
|Calabasas, California (Calabasas)
|WR
|6-1
|193
|****
|Nation's No. 6 WR
|Demon Clowney
|Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)
|WDE
|6-4
|225
|****
|Nation's No. 7 WDE
|TJ Finley
|Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula)
|PRO
|6-6
|233
|****
|Nation's No. 17 pro-style QB
|CamRon Jackson
|Haynesville (Haynesville)
|DT
|6-5
|271
|****
|Nation's No. 45 DT
|Rakim Jarrett
|Washington, DC (St. John's College HS)
|WR
|6-0
|190
|*****
|Nation's No. 3 WR
|Lorando Johnson
|Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster)
|CB
|6-0
|181
|****
|Nation's No. 16 CB
|Max Johnson
|Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
|PRO
|6-3
|214
|****
|Nation's No.11 pro-style QB
|Jalen Lee
|Watson, LA. (Live Oak)
|DT
|6-3
|285
|****
|Nation's No. 30 DT
|Jaquelin Roy
|Baton Rouge (University High)
|DT
|6-3
|289
|****
|Nation's No. 4 DT
|Antoine Sampah
|Woodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge)
|ILB
|6-3
|220
|****
|Nations No. 4 ILB
|Eric Taylor
|Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville)
|DT
|6-4
|280
|****
|Nation's No. 25 DT
|Jordan Toles
|Baltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy)
|S
|6-3
|190
|****
|Nation's No. 6 S
|Josh White
|Houston, Texas (Cy Creek)
|OLB
|6-1
|200
|****
|Nation's No. 7 ILB
|Ali Gaye
|Edmonds, Washington (Garden City C.C.)
|SDE
|6-6
|270
|***
|No. 1 JUCO SDE
|Marlon Martinez
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
|OG
|6-4
|287
|***
|Nation's No. 40 OG
|Kole Taylor
|Grand Junction, Col. (Central High)
|TE
|6-7
|228
|***
|Nation's No. 10 TE
|Koy Moore
|Metairie (Rummel High)
|WR
|6-1
|172
|****
|Nation's No. 43 WR
Cole Tracy will be back for the Auburn game.
Over the last three weeks, freshman Cade York has missed two field goals and an extra point. "I think it's definitely about technique," coach Ed Orgeron said.