LSU received some big recruiting news ahead of its top 10 matchup against Auburn this weekend.

Five-star tight end Arik Gilbert announced Wednesday afternoon that he was committing to the Tigers, choosing LSU over schools like Alabama and Georgia.

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Gilbert is the nation's No. 1 rated tight end, according to 247Sports, and he joins cornerback Elias Ricks (IMG Academy, Florida) and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (St. John's College High, Washington DC) as the third five-star to commit to LSU's 2020 class.

It's quite possible that LSU's new spread offense enticed Gilbert. The Tigers rank second nationally with 50.1 points per game, and tight end Thaddeus Moss is the team's fourth-leading receiver through seven games with 14 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, former tight end Foster Moreau had 22 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.

LSU has committed to spreading the ball across its receiving corps more than it has in recent memory, and Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said in the preseason that "our tight end is not an offensive tackle anymore."

LSU's 2020 class now has 22 commitments, and it ranks third nationally behind No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama.

LSU's 2020 commitments

Name Hometown Pos. Ht. Wt. Rating Notes Elias Ricks Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) CB 6-2 180 ***** Nation's No. 2 CB Arik Gilbert Marietta, Ga. (Marietta High) TE 6-5 253 ***** Nation's No. 1 TE Kayshon Boutte New Iberia (Westgate) WR 5-10 175 **** Louisiana's No. 2 overall recruit Alec Bryant Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek) WDE 6-3 230 **** Nation's No. 13 WDE Major Burns Baton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy) S 6-2 176 **** Nation's No. 12 S Jermaine Burton Calabasas, California (Calabasas) WR 6-1 193 **** Nation's No. 6 WR Demon Clowney Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy) WDE 6-4 225 **** Nation's No. 7 WDE TJ Finley Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula) PRO 6-6 233 **** Nation's No. 17 pro-style QB CamRon Jackson Haynesville (Haynesville) DT 6-5 271 **** Nation's No. 45 DT Rakim Jarrett Washington, DC (St. John's College HS) WR 6-0 190 ***** Nation's No. 3 WR Lorando Johnson Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster) CB 6-0 181 **** Nation's No. 16 CB Max Johnson Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County) PRO 6-3 214 **** Nation's No.11 pro-style QB Jalen Lee Watson, LA. (Live Oak) DT 6-3 285 **** Nation's No. 30 DT Jaquelin Roy Baton Rouge (University High) DT 6-3 289 **** Nation's No. 4 DT Antoine Sampah Woodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge) ILB 6-3 220 **** Nations No. 4 ILB Eric Taylor Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville) DT 6-4 280 **** Nation's No. 25 DT Jordan Toles Baltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy) S 6-3 190 **** Nation's No. 6 S Josh White Houston, Texas (Cy Creek) OLB 6-1 200 **** Nation's No. 7 ILB Ali Gaye Edmonds, Washington (Garden City C.C.) SDE 6-6 270 *** No. 1 JUCO SDE Marlon Martinez Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) OG 6-4 287 *** Nation's No. 40 OG Kole Taylor Grand Junction, Col. (Central High) TE 6-7 228 *** Nation's No. 10 TE Koy Moore Metairie (Rummel High) WR 6-1 172 **** Nation's No. 43 WR

