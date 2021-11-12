1. Manage the quarterbacks
For the first time this season, LSU will use a two-quarterback system. Sophomore Max Johnson and freshman Garrett Nussmeier have split reps throughout practice this week, and they’ll both appear early in the game. Whoever plays better will become LSU’s starter. While LSU’s offense has struggled the last two games, using both quarterbacks has the potential to affect its rhythm. The Tigers will have to properly manage the situation mid-game.
2. Blitz KJ Jefferson
LSU blitzed more than ever last week against Alabama and held the Crimson Tide to a season-low 20 points. Arkansas will have watched the tape, but here’s the thing: quarterback KJ Jefferson’s completion percentage drops from 66.7 when not blitzed to 57.1 when blitzed this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Arkansas will anticipate some of LSU’s blitzes, but the Tigers should send pressure. Two of Jefferson’s three interceptions came against a blitz.
3. Eliminate, then force turnovers
Turnovers are one of the easiest, sure-fire ways to lose, and LSU has a minus-three turnover margin over the last two games. The Tigers fumbled twice and threw an interception against Ole Miss. Then they fumbled once and tossed another pick against Alabama. Not surprisingly, LSU lost both games. The Tigers have to protect the ball to upset Arkansas. In their biggest win this season, against Florida, they finished plus-four with four interceptions.
4. Can backups step up?
The list of LSU’s unavailable players just gets longer and longer. Now without starting guards Chasen Hines and Ed Ingram, LSU will face Arkansas without 13 players who have started multiple games this season. The Tigers were already dipping into their depth chart to fill the defensive lineup. Now they’ll have to do the same on the offensive side. Sophomore Marlon Martinez and freshman Garrett Dellinger appear next in-line at the two guard spots.