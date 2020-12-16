It's official: Louisiana's top recruit, the nation's No. 18 overall prospect has landed in LSU's 2021 recruiting class.

Five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith officially signed with LSU, choosing the Tigers over programs like Alabama and Georgia.

Smith is now the highest rated recruit to join LSU's class.

Smith is the nation's No. 2-ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Smith fits the mold of the type of elite defensive lineman LSU coach Ed Orgeron spoke of back on that night in November 2018, when he said he needed to recruit better players in the trenches.

ABOUT MAASON SMITH

FROM : Houma; Terrebonne High School

: Houma; Terrebonne High School POSITION : Defensive tackle

: Defensive tackle MEASURABLES : 6-5, 316 pounds

: 6-5, 316 pounds COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): 5-star; No. 2 at position; No. 1 in Louisiana

Terrebonne 2021 DL Maason Smith plans visits to Florida, Texas, Texas A&M Terrebonne 2021 defensive lineman Maason Smith walked away with his position’s MVP honors at The Opening regional Sunday.

