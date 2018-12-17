Inside linebacker Devin White was named LSU's MVP at the team's award ceremony Monday night at the Union Theatre.

The award is named after Charles McClendon, who coached LSU from 1962 to 1979.

White, who won the Butkus Award for nation's top linebacker, is a consensus All-American who leads LSU with 115 tackles, tied for 28th nationally, and he trails only Arkansas linebacker De'Jon Harris (118 tackles) for the most in the Southeastern Conference.

White leads LSU with 12 tackles for loss, and his two forced fumbles include a strip fumble against Texas A&M that resulted in a defensive touchdown.

The complete list of LSU's team awards:

ALVIN ROY AWARD: Given to the players who show the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the team's year-round strength and conditioning program. Lloyd Cushenberry, Glen Logan, Foster Moreau

DR. CHARLES E. COATES ACADEMIC AWARD: Presented to the senior who has demonstrated the highest commitment to scholarly work in the combination with excellence on the field. Jack Gonsoulin, Rashard Lawrence, Josh Growden, Tiger Scheyd

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL TEAMS AWARD: Presented to the player who accumulates the most points over the season through his effectiveness on special teams play. Cole Tracy

JEFF BOSS UNSUNG HERO AWARD: Presented by the Bengal Belles to player who make significant contributions to the success of the team and receive the least recognition for it. John Battle, Zach Von Rosenberg, Lloyd Cushenberry, Blake Ferguson

BUTCH DUHE AWARD: Recipient is one whose character and contributions most personify the ideals of unselfishness, dependability and commitment to the team. Damien Lewis, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Garrett Brumfield, Nick Brossette, Breiden Fehoko

GEORGE M. WALLACE MEMORIAL AWARD: Presented to the defensive player who has distinguished himself by performance, leadership and commitment to team. Michael Divinity, Devin White, Grant Delpit

OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Damien Lewis, Lloyd Cushenberry

OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Michael Divinity

PERMANENT TEAM CAPTAINS: Offense: Nick Brossette, Foster Moreau, Joe Burrow. Defense: Devin White, Rashard Lawrence, Grant Delpit. Special Teams: Cole Tracy, Blake Ferguson

PERCY E. ROBERTS OUTSTANDING PLAYER AWARDS: Offense: Joe Burrow, Nick Brossette, Justin Jefferson. Defense: Devin White, Greedy Williams, Grant Delpit.

CHARLES McCLENDON MOST VALUABLE PLAYER AWARD: Devin White