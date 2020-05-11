LSU has landed its first running back commitment of its 2021 recruiting class.
Four-star Ohio prospect Corey Kiner announced his commitment to the Tigers Monday morning. The 5-10, 205-pound Cincinnati native is the nation's No. 10 running back, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, and he's the nation's No. 163 overall recruit.
THANK YOU GOD pic.twitter.com/K83TLFZgA7— Corey Kiner (@CoreyKiner) May 11, 2020
Kiner attends Roger Bacon High, and he's the school's all-time leading scorer and holds the Spartans' all-time record for career rushing yards. As a junior in the 2019 season, Kiner became the first player from Greater Cincinnati to score eight or more touchdowns in a single game, according to USA Today.
Kiner is the first running back to commit to LSU since former Tigers star Kevin Faulk signed a two-year, $350,000-per-year contract in February.
Kiner is the most recent addition to an impressive recruiting class that's starting to fill out in Baton Rouge. LSU has landed 10 commitments so far, and seven are ranked within the nation's Top 200 recruits, including outside linebacker Raesjon Davis (No. 28 overall recruit) and wide receiver JoJo Earle (No. 69).
The Tigers are stocked with a trio of potential starters in the backfield for the 2020 season in Chris Curry, Ty Davis-Price and John Emery — all of whom will be draft eligible after the 2021 season.
LSU signed former four-star running back Kevontre Bradford in February.
The last running back LSU signed from Cincinnati was Spencer Ware, a Princeton High graduate who rushed for 1,249 career yards and 12 touchdowns from 2010-2012 before getting picked in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks.
LSU 2021 commitments
|Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Raesjon Davis
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|OLB
|6-1
|215
|*****
|Nation's No. 3 OLB
|JoJo Earle
|Aledo, Texas (Aledo)
|WR
|5-9
|170
|****
|Nation's No. 69 overall recruit
|Deion Smith
|Jackson, Miss. (Provine)
|WR
|6-1
|172
|****
|Nation's No. 89 overall recruit
|Corey Kiner
|Cincinnati, Ohio (Roger Bacon)
|RB
|5-10
|205
|****
|Nation's No. 10 RB
|Garrett Nussmeier
|Flower Mound, Texas (Marcus)
|QB
|6-1
|182
|****
|Nation's No. 7 PRO style QB
|Landon Jackson
|Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove)
|WDE
|6-6
|240
|****
|Nation's No. 4 WDE
|Zavier Carter
|Atlanta, Ga. (Hapeville Charter)
|OLB
|6-4
|193
|****
|Nation's No. 15 OLB
|Dakota Mitchell
|Winter Park, Fla. (Winter Park)
|S
|6-0
|184
|***
|Nation's No. 23 S
|Anthony Hundley
|Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington)
|DT
|6-3
|270
|***
|Nation's No. 30 DT
|Peyton Todd
|West Monroe (West Monroe)
|P
|6-5
|210
|N/A
|N/A