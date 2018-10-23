LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron has addressed the controversial targeting penalty and subsequent ejection for Devin White during Saturday's win over Mississippi State.

During an interview on the Off the Bench on 104.5 FM ESPN in Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning, Orgeron said, “It’s very unfortunate. I thought it was very unfair. I didn’t think it was the right call, but there’s nothing we can do about it now. We’ve got to move on. We can’t blink. That’s the past and we’re moving forward.”

White, one of the Tigers' top defensive players, will also be suspended for the first half against No. 1 Alabama, LSU's next opponent, because the penalty occurred in the second half against MSU.

While speaking to media later in the day, Orgeron said freshmen Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville sophomore Patrick Queen will be ready to go in place of White.

Coach O: I believe we're better equipped than ever to play Alabama. Is it going to be a hard test? Yes, but we will be ready for it. #LSU — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) October 23, 2018

Coach O: I believe Tua is the best player in the country. But I know this: I have total confidence in our defense, Dave Aranda and our staff. We will have an excellent plan. It was 0-0 go to 4th qtr (in 2016). Last year we went toe to toe, beat us in passing game. #LSU — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) October 23, 2018

Many fans and analysts have been critical of the controversial call.

On Monday, LSU political consultant and LSU professor James Carville went as far as to accuse the league of collusion.

The Tigers and Tide will air on the CBS primetime spot Nov. 3 in with both teams expected to be ranked in the top 5.

Orgeron also addressed other topics on the morning call.

HOW HAVE YOU PUSHED THROUGH ADVERSITY ALL SEASON – cited Ed Ingram suspension, K’Lavon Chaisson’s injury

“We talk to the team about that. Next man up. We don’t blink. It’s a mindset. We don’t talk about it. We don’t complain about it. One of our team rules is no whining, no complaining, no excuses.”

ON TO BAMA. YOUR THOUGHTS ON THIS BAMA OFFENSE AND TEAM?

“Tua. His RPOs, get rid of the ball quick. Throw it deep. He’s been the difference in them being a little more multiple than they’ve been. Obviously very talented.”

HOW MUCH EMPHASIS DO YOU PUT ON RECRUITING THIS WEEK?

“A lot of emphasis. Most of the guys were out (Monday) except for the coordinators, mainly in Louisiana. Some guys in Dallas. Tuesday and Wednesday we will be in the office. Thursday and Friday we’ll be out watching games except for the coordinators and Saturday we’ll get ready for Alabama.”

HAS THE 7-1 START HELPED RECRUITING?

“Yes. They see what we’re doing. They like our offense, what we’re doing on defense, the special teams. They see the team camaraderie. That Georgia game was a big game for us. We had a lot of recruits there. That atmosphere in Tiger Stadium was unbelievable. The more times we can have guys to football games and sell Tiger Stadium, the education, the total program we’re doing, we’re on the right track.”