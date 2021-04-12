It might be the size of something you'd find in Jurassic Park, but it's just an large elephant guarding the perimeter of Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The 7-ton, 19-foot statue, named Tuska, was relocated from about 10 miles away where it previously stood at North River Yacht Club, according to a report from AL.com.

The installation now sits in what's called Tuska Plaza, which will be open for the Crimson Tide's spring game later this month. The project cost $415,000, according to the report.

Tuska would tower, as an elephant should, over the Mike the Tiger statue outside of Death Valley. But if Tuska wandered over to the north end of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, he'd find himself looking up at the 20-foot statue of Shaquille O'Neal pulverizing a backboard.

