The LSU women’s track and field team was at the top of the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Rating Index on Monday for the first time since 2013.
The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's updated rankings also had the LSU men in the second spot, where coach Dennis Shaver's Tigers have been for most of the indoor season.
The Lady Tigers, who were sixth a week ago, made the leap up to No. 1 after a stellar two-day showing at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The LSU women racked up seven top-10 NCAA marks with freshmen Thelma Davies and Alia Armstrong leading the way.
Davies posted the nation's second-fastest time of the season in winning the 200 meters (22.80 seconds) and Armstrong put down the second-fastest time in placing second in the 60-meter hurdles (7.95 seconds).
Only teammate Tonea Marshall has clocked a faster time (7.88) in the hurdles this season.
Other top-10 marks were turned in by Abby O’Donoghue and Nyagoa Bayak in the high jump, Amber Anning in the 400 meters and the 4x400-meter relay team.
Katy-Ann McDonald registered a top-10 mark in the 800 meters in a meet at Iowa State.
The men had seven NCAA top-10 performances with Terrance Laird's world-leading time of 20.43 seconds in the 200 meters topping the list.
Other top-10s were turned in by Akanni Hislop in the 200, JuVaughn Harrison in the long and high jumps, Rayvon Grey in the long jump, Eric Edwards and Damion Thomas in the 60 hurdles and Tyler Terry in the 400.