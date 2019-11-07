College Football Playoff rankings
No. 2 LSU at No. 3 Alabama
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Considering it's the AP's No. 1 vs. No. 2, CBS missed the boat when it opted not to show this one in primetime to end an eight-year streak. But it at least got these two in its regular slot for only the 24th regular-season meeting of the top two teams in the AP poll's 83-year history.
No. 4 Penn State at No. 17 Minnesota
11 a.m. • ABC
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck made an impassioned plea to ESPN to bring College GameDay to the Twin Cities for the first time ever. It didn't work as Tuscaloosa gets the honor again, which means Fleck could go back to concentrating on trying to take down unbeaten Penn State.
No. 18 Iowa at No. 13 Wisconsin
3 p.m. • Fox
Don't expect a lot of scoring when two of the stingiest defenses in the FBS meet. Iowa is third in the nation in giving up 10.1 points a game; Wisconsin is fourth at 11.4. They're both chasing Minnesota in the Big Ten West, so neither can afford another setback.
No. 12 Baylor at TCU
11 a.m. • FS1
Even though it is 5-0 in the Big 12 and in first place by one game, Baylor should be on upset alert this week at TCU. Three of the Bears' conference wins have come by a total of eight points against teams that are a combined 11-13. They also won by eight over 0-9 Rice.
No. 16 Kansas State at Texas
2:30 p.m. • ESPN
K-State has rebounded from two consecutive losses to win three in a row. The Wildcats seek to keep it going against Texas, which has tumbled out of the rankings after two setbacks in its past three games — with the lone win being a two-point escape job vs. Kansas.
Sheldon Mickles