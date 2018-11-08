Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama sophomore QB
His case: Todd Harris’ interception of Tagovailoa in the LSU game (his first of 2018) is going to slow down Tua’s Heisman Express. He still has 2,361 yards and 27 touchdowns passing this season and added a third rushing TD. Call the engraver.
Next game: Saturday vs. Mississippi State (2:30 p.m., CBS)
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma junior QB
His case: Murray’s play is both keeping him in the Heisman conversation and his Sooners’ in the hunt for Big 12 and CFP championships. He piled up 460 total yards and four TDs Saturday at Texas Tech, his seventh four-touchdown game.
Next game: Saturday vs. Oklahoma State (2:30 p.m., ABC)
Will Grier
West Virginia senior QB
His case: Grier kept his Mountaineers on a collision course with OU for the Big 12 title, and did it with style at Texas. His 33-yard TD pass with :16 left and gutsy two-point keeper for a 42-41 win had voters riveted.
Next game: Saturday vs. TCU (11 a.m., FS1)
On the radar: Washington State QB Gardner Minshew, Sr.; Clemson RB Travis Etienne, So.; Michigan QB Shea Patterson, Jr.; Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, So.; Penn State QB Trace McSorley, Sr.