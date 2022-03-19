MILWAUKEE — Like so many other teams who lose in the NCAA tournament, reality set in for the LSU men's basketball team as the final seconds ticked off in Fiserv Forum on Friday night.
This one wasn’t a typical run-of-the-mill season-ender, to be sure.
An emotional week came to an end with 19.3 seconds to play when Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter buried the last of his seven 3-pointers.
Hunter milked the 30-second shot clock as long as possible before launching the shot that gave his team an insurmountable five-point advantage.
A pair of 3-pointers by Hunter in the final two minutes delivered the knockout punch to No. 6 seed LSU, starting a period of uncertainty for the program that will likely last until the fall — at the least. Athletic director Scott Woodward must hire a new coach with the threat of NCAA penalties looming. The program has lost two commitments for next season, and other veterans could leave LSU before their eligibility expires.
Although the Tigers’ 59-54 loss wasn’t totally unexpected, it was a disappointing finish to a season that started with so much promise but ended with a thud just six days after coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong were fired.
It was an ending no one — especially senior forward Darius Days and interim coach Kevin Nickelberry — would have envisioned when LSU started this season with 12 consecutive wins and was 15-1 in mid-January.
But the Tigers were only 7-10 in the second half of the season, which was topped by a rough patch they couldn’t overcome in a week’s time before taking on the 11th-seeded Cyclones.
“Very hectic, for sure,” Days said late Friday night when asked what the week was like. “Losing a coach, the guys — some of them not being (in the NCAA tournament) before. Even having coach Nickelberry out here to coach, a lot of things happened this week.
“We just fought through it and stuck together with each other.”
Nickelberry confidently said this group of players would be resilient in the wake of the previous week's bombshell events, which begin with the NCAA's notice of allegations and continued with Wade's dismissal. But LSU could not advance to the second round.
The Tigers trailed by double digits in each half and never got over the hump after tying the score with 14:54 to go in the second half and pulling to within a point with 2:13 remaining.
But Hunter completely shut down their hopes with his two 3s in the final 1:43.
“I told them I love them. It's just life,” Nickelberry said. “It's what happens when you become an adult; you have to deal with adversity and these guys will be fine. They're resilient … they will be fine.”
He said the motto the team carried all season, “LSU vs. the World,” was replaced by another phrase the Tigers took into the game.
“This week, it was ‘Us For LSU,’ ” he said. “I’m proud of them. I told them that after the game. I prayed with them because there’s going to be some tough decisions for these guys.”
In the end, Nickelberry was asked about the support he and the team received from Woodward and university president William F. Tate IV after they made the decision to have him step in for Wade.
After accepting the challenge, Nickelberry dove right into it.
“They were very supportive,” he said. “Somebody from the administration called me at least once or twice a day, every day, just asking simple questions: ‘Was I OK? Was the team OK? Is there anything I can do to help?’
“They went above and beyond to make sure these guys were comfortable in the toughest situation we could be in. I thank LSU. They gave these kids an opportunity to go out and have a chance tonight. They all played hard. It’s just tough.”