FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is a small hamlet just north of here called Accident.
Accident, Arkansas.
The goal for LSU on this road trip: no accidents. No slip-ups against an inferior Arkansas Razorbacks team whose only pleasure from an otherwise rotten season would be to extend and deepen the Tigers’ misery after last week's loss to Alabama.
On a bitterly cold night here in Walmart country, the Tigers’ goal was to survive, win, not succumb to frostbite or any other tragic maladies and get home with a warming victory.
Well, perhaps LSU 24, Arkansas 17 ended up being somewhat cold comfort for the Tigers. But with momentum and a swarm of defensive injuries stacked against them, the Tigers got out with their streak of 19 straight seasons of eight or more wins intact.
And, well, that’s about it. It was a win, but a win that perhaps left more questions than answers.
For Arkansas most of the night, the highlights were like an unsatisfyingly thin bead of barbecue sauce on someone’s tailgate brisket.
There was a fumble recovery when Joe Burrow was hit from behind — one snap after LSU’s Mr. Big Play, Grant Delpit, recovered a fumble forced by Michael Divinity deep in Arkansas territory. Nick Brossette saved LSU from a potential scoop-and-score, but the Razorbacks managed a half-ending field goal to go into the locker room down just 14-3.
There was a nice fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Ty Storey to colorfully named tight end Cheyenne O’Grady to pull the Razorbacks within 24-10.
Mostly, it was a comedy of errors for the Razorbacks, who looked much the part of a team that was 2-7 and 0-5 in the SEC.
There was the backfield collision on a would-be jet sweep (I think) as Arkansas receiver Jordan Jones ran smack into running back Rakeem Boyd. I think from the press box I could see Tigers defensive end Rashard Lawrence stifling a little chuckle as he walked past.
Then, in the fourth quarter, some Arkansas fan ran out of the stands, all the way across one of the end zones, back up into the stands and out a portal without being detained.
Had the Razorbacks shown a little more of that elusiveness, they might have pulled off the upset. They might have, since LSU’s offense was incapable of generating an overwhelming effort to completely put the Razorbacks away, allowing Arkansas to make a game of it with another Storey-to-O’Grady touchdown pass in the closing moments.
There was improvement for the Tigers, it must be said. Hey, they threw a touchdown pass, ending the suspense early as Burrow found a wide-open Justin Jefferson behind his opposite No. 2, Kamren Curl, for a 40-yard touchdown.
It was LSU’s first touchdown pass since the LBJ administration. No, check that — just the first since the third quarter of the Ole Miss game on Sept. 29. It just seemed much longer than that.
Most of the rest of the night, the Tigers plodded through. Against an Arkansas team that came in allowing 412.9 yards and 33.7 points per game, both ranking the Hogs second-to-last in the SEC, the Tigers managed their points and nosed over the 300-yard mark (359). Given a chance to put a cleat on Arkansas throats, more than once LSU lost its footing.
Overall, the effort did little to dispel the nation that LSU’s offense has regressed over the course of the season.
Then again, a big-picture view says that the Tigers have accomplished a great deal to get to 8-2 at this point, with a rent-a-win next Saturday in the home finale against Rice. A win there to go to 9-2 will set up LSU for another huge SEC road game at Texas A&M with a New Year’s Six bowl bid at stake, possibly the Sugar Bowl, or if not that the Peach or the Fiesta.
Maybe you feel at this point LSU doesn’t deserve it. But the Tigers avoid the accident in Arkansas. Sometimes, as Billy Joel sang, just surviving is the noble fight.