LSU forward Autumn Newby (0) waves, walking off the court after her last game as a Lady Tiger, after LSU's loss to Ohio State in their NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championships game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Monday, March 21, 2022. LSU center Faustine Aifuwa (24), right, also played her last game. LSU center Hannah Gusters (20) is at left.