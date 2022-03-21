Such a beautiful season for LSU.
Such a brutal ending.
Fittingly, Brutus the Buckeye’s team was to blame.
All season long, LSU surprised and impressed and surprised some more. No one in the world thought they could win enough games in their first season under Kim Mulkey to be able to be a top-four regional seed and host first- and second-round games in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
Amazingly, they did. But with a trip to the Spokane Regional semifinals on the line, LSU’s home-court advantage turned to splinters against an Ohio State team that was sharp, crafty and hotter than Buckeye fans when their teams lose to Michigan.
LSU’s dreams of a trip to the Sweet 16 soured quickly and fermented foully into a 79-64 loss Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Once a little time has passed, all that Mulkey’s inaugural band of Tigers accomplished will be appreciated and remembered fondly. Their 26-6 record. Their second-place finish in the Southeastern Conference, behind only No. 1 overall NCAA seed South Carolina. Their No. 3 seed in the Spokane Regional.
It likely is only the beginning.
“What a monster of a program she (Mulkey) is going to have in the coming years,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said.
On this night, though, there was only frustration. A team that rode its offense to an amazing comeback from a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes Saturday to beat Jackson State 83-77 couldn’t make anything happen with the basketball for three-plus quarters.
Virtually anything. Shots and free throws refused to fall and often were wildly off the mark. LSU scored fewer points in only four games this season.
Things started promisingly for LSU. The Tigers controlled the tip, and Khayla Pointer, who came back for a fifth year and leaves as one of LSU’s all-time greats, jogged downcourt and splashed a quick 3-pointer.
It proved to be just about the only offensive highlight of the first quarter for LSU, which missed the mark and missed the mark, trailing 15-8 after 10 minutes and 34-26 at halftime. It was the Tigers’ second-fewest first-half points all season.
Despite allowing just 34, hardly an exorbitant figure, the Tigers’ defense was lacking, too. According to ESPN, 10 of Ohio State’s 13 first-half baskets were uncontested. Over and over again, the Buckeyes expertly worked free for open looks.
To no great surprise, a lot of them found the mark, including a pair of 3-pointers by Slovakian forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (her country shares a border with Ukraine), who had made just 19 3-pointers all year and only one in her previous six games. Points in the paint only went LSU’s way by a 34-32 count, and the Buckeyes outrebounded the bigger Tigers handily, 43-36.
Not even the third-quarter arrival of new LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon and his family, who made a low-key entrance as they headed up into their corner seats, could improve the Tigers’ fortunes.
Ultimately, the problem for LSU wasn’t the offensive production Ohio State was getting but the lack of it from the Tigers’ post players. Starters Faustina Aifuwa and Autumn Newby, along with backups Awa Trasi and Hannah Gusters, combined for just one basket and two points in the first half.
LSU got a lot out of drives and jumpers from its guards, but the Tigers couldn’t make up all the difference. By the end of the game, Aifuwa, who had a double-double against Jackson State, watched from the bench after going 1-for-7 from the floor and grabbing just six rebounds.
While far short of that lofty stage, LSU’s offensive struggles brought back nightmarish memories of the Tigers’ frequent woeful performances during their five straight trips to the Women’s Final Four. All of those trips ended in semifinal defeats, games in which the most points LSU ever scored were in a 68-57 loss to Mulkey’s Baylor team en route to her first national championship.
Pointer went down fighting, though. She poured in 32 points, just three off her career high, playing through the pain of a jammed shoulder late in the contest.
“We just came up short,” Pointer said.
The crowd, which numbered 8,135 Monday night and about 16,000 in both LSU tournament games, made a big impression on Ohio State. Buckeyes guard Taylor Mikesell said it was the loudest arena her team played in all year. McGuff said the crowd noise forced his team to change the way it signaled in plays.
Even that sixth-man support wasn’t enough. The effort was there, even if the performance was lacking.
“It sucks to lose, but we aren’t going to hang our heads,” fellow fifth-year guard Jailin Cherry said.
No reason they should. The sting of losing this one will hurt for awhile. But for this LSU team, it won’t last.