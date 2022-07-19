Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Wednesday marks 46 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 46, Kevin Minter.
46 Kevin Minter
LB, 2010-12
All-American and All-SEC 2012
No one was a tougher critic of Kevin Minter than Minter himself.
"You've got to be," Minter said during the 2011 season. "I feel if I'm not doing my job, I'm letting people down. I can't let that happen."
Minter felt the pressure to excel that season, having replaced a talented and charismatic leader, Kelvin Sheppard, at middle linebacker.
After a solid 2011 in which he directed a defense that helped LSU reach the BCS National Championship Game, Minter eclipsed Sheppard and almost anyone else who ever played middle linebacker for the Tigers with the season he had as a junior.
Minter had 61 tackles in 14 games in 2011 and a whopping 130 in 13 games in 2012. It was the fourth-most tackles in a season in LSU history and included 15 tackles for loss, ninth-most in a season ever for the Tigers.
How valuable Minter (born in 1990) was to LSU’s defense was vividly illustrated in the Tigers’ 14-6 loss that season at Florida. In a humid day game in Gainesville, Minter had 20 tackles, one off the single-game school record. Seventeen of those were solo tackles, which was a school record. But dehydration forced him to the sidelines during the Gators’ first touchdown drive in the closely fought contest.
"It was frustrating," Minter said afterward. "You always think, ‘What could I have done better? Maybe I could’ve drank more water during the week.’ I should’ve known better. I knew it was going to be a hard-fought game. I needed to be hydrated."
Again, Minter need not have been so hard on himself. And he saved one of his best performances for last in the Chick-fil-A Bowl that New Year’s Eve against Clemson in his hometown of Atlanta. LSU would lose 25-24 on a last-play field goal but not because of Minter, who set a school bowl record with 19 tackles.
Minter decided to forego his senior year for the NFL, getting picked in the second round in 2013 by the Arizona Cardinals. He moved over to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following season.
CAREER STATS
Year G-GS Tackles Sacks FR INTs
2010 11-0 15 0 0 0
2011 14-11 61 1 1 0
2012 13-13 130 4 0 1
TOTALS 38-24 206 5 1 1
OTHER GREATS
Al Doggett, QB/RB, 1951-54
Versatile back who led the Tigers in rushing as a halfback in 1952 and in passing as a quarterback in 1953 and ’54.