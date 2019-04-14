"All I do is win."
You wouldn't hear anyone within the Kansas football program say that anytime over the past decade. The Jayhawks have compiled an unimpressive record of 18-90 since 2010, the same year rapper Rick Ross came out with his hit song, "All I Do Is Win."
Les Miles is no stranger to winning though. The former LSU and first-year Kansas coach is known for his strange antics, but more importantly his impressive career which includes the 2007 national championship. Miles joined Ross on stage Friday night after the Kansas spring game during the rapper's rendition of "I'm On One".
It was not a typical spring game, but that is to be expected when Miles is in town.
Can't see video below? Click here.
‘Whoa’ is right 😂🤪🤩 What a show !!! @RickRoss pic.twitter.com/5hNvPnpuks— Smacker Miles (@smackermiles) April 14, 2019