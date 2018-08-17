LSU holds its second scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday, and Ed Orgeron said he wants it cleaner than the first.

At his weekly news conference Wednesday, Orgeron said there were way too many penalties—mostly false starts and holding—that put the offense in long-yard situations. He thinks part of that will clear up because the team no longer has to run four quarterbacks at equal repetitions to satisfy the quarterback competition.

Freshman Lowell Narcisse and fourth-year junior Justin McMillan announced they were transferring earlier in the week, leaving Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow and sophomore Myles Brennan to compete for the starting job. Orgeron said although he was concerned with only having two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, the offense could streamline its plays around those players’ skills.

“I think having these two quarterbacks scrimmage only will help us out as far as execution,” Orgeron said.

The LSU head coach spoke confidently of the wide receivers—namely freshmen Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall, whom Orgeron said “are really coming along.”

The 6-4, 209-pound Marshall and the 6-1, 205-pound Chase were both highly ranked recruits within the LSU 2018 signing class.

“There were high expectations coming in, and usually with high expectations, there’s a little disappointment,” Orgeron said. “They have not disappointed at all.”

The experiment of Stephen Sullivan at tight end seems to be over.

The 6-7, 232-pound junior has returned to wide receiver.

“He’d rather play wide receiver,” Orgeron said. “It was more a fit to play wide receiver.”

Orgeron has said there’s a “void” at the tight end position, which remains unfilled since sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss has missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Orgeron said Wednesday that he was uncertain about Moss’s return.