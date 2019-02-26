The seventh-ranked LSU softball team claimed an 8-0 victory over the Kent St. Golden Flashes Tuesday night at Tiger Park. The Tigers improve to 14-3 and 11-1 at home, while Kent St. drops to 6-5.
After two scoreless innings the Tigers got on the board first when Amanda Sanchez single through the left side, scoring Taryn Antoine and Aliyah Andrews for her 23rd RBI. Shelbi Sunseri hit her ninth home run on the season, giving LSU a 4-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Amber Serrett walked and advanced to third on a single up the middle from Elyse Thornhill. Andrews reached first base on a fielding error to score Serrett, upping the Tigers’ lead to 5-0.
Amanda Sanchez reached on a hit by pitch in the bottom of the fifth, followed by a double to right field by Sunseri. Amanda Doyle hit a three-run homer to left field, to give the Tigers a five inning 8-0 run-rule victory.
Maribeth Gorsuch secured the game in the circle, claiming her third victory on the season, while allowing two hits and two strikeouts.