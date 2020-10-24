Score by quarters
South Carolina 7 3 7 X — XX
LSU 10 21 14 X — XX
First quarter
LSU: TJ Finley 1 run at 7:34 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 16 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. KEY PLAYS: John Emery 14-yard run to the South Carolina 43. Emery 9 run to the SC 28. Finley 2-yard sneak on fourth-and-1 to the 17 extends the drive. Tyrion Davis-Price 1 run on third-and-1 gives LSU a first-and-goal at the 7. TIGERS 7, GAMECOCKS 0.
SOUTH CAROLINA: Kevin Harris 45 run at 6:40 (Parker White kick). DRIVE: 3-75-6:40. KEY PLAY: On the first play, Collin Hill touch pass to Shi Smith on a jet sweep nets 36 yards to the LSU 39. TIGERS 7, GAMECOCKS 7.
LSU: York 27 field goal at 2:05. DRIVE: 10-66-4:35. KEY PLAYS: Finley 15 pass to Terrace Marshall to the LSU 46. Finley 26 pass to Jaray Jenkins to the SC 33. On the next play, 15-yard defensive pass interference penalty puts the ball on the 18. On third-and-11 at the 19, South Carolina is penalized half the distance for pass interference, giving LSU a first down at the 9. TIGERS 10, GAMECOCKS 7.
Second quarter
LSU: Marshall 7 pass from Finley at 11:14 (York kick). DRIVE: 9-65-4:03. KEY PLAYS: Finley 19 pass to Kayshon Boutte to the to the SC 45. Finley 14 pass to Koy Moore to the 31. Finley-to-Jontre Kirklin for 10 yards to the 21. Finley 11 pass to Kirklin to the SC 11. TIGERS 17, GAMECOCKS 7.
SOUTH CAROLINA: White 45 field goal at 5:22. DRIVE: 4-7-1:25. KEY PLAY: Drive set up on Israel Mukuamu's interception of Finley and 56-yard return to the LSU 36. TIGERS 17, GAMECOCKS 10.
LSU: Marshall 51 pass from Finley at 3:43 (York kick). DRIVE: 5-75-1:39. KEY PLAY: Emery 11 run to the LSU 44. TIGERS 24, GAMECOCKS 10.
LSU: Eli Ricks 45 interception return at 2:43 (York kick). TIGERS 31, GAMECOCKS 10.
Third quarter
SOUTH CAROLINA: Harris 1 run at 11:17 (White kick). DRIVE: 9-74-3:37. KEY PLAYS: Harris 49 run to the LSU 14. Luke Doty 6 run to the 8. TIGERS 31, GAMECOCKS 17.
LSU: Trey Palmer 93 kickoff return at 11:00 (York kick). TIGERS 38, GAMECOCKS 17.
LSU: Davis-Price 4 run at 4:12 (York kick). DRIVE: 8-77-4:13. KEY PLAYS: Davis-Price starts the drive with runs of 11 and 9 yards to move the ball to the LSU 43. Finley 14 pass to Jenkins to the SC 41. Davis-Price 35 run to the SC 4 sets up the touchdown on rhe next play. TIGERS 45, GAMECOCKS 17.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Emery 3 run at 9:44 (York kick). DRIVE: 10-58-5:09. KEY PLAYS: Finley 21 pass to Arik Gilbert to the SC 30 on third-and-3. Finley 14 pass to Moore to the SC 14. Emery 8 run to the 6. TIGERS 52, GAMECOCKS 17.
SOUTH CAROLINA: Josh Vann 5 pass from Hill at 7:39 (White kick). DRIVE: 7-75-2:05. KEY PLAYS: On the first play of the drive, Hill 32 pass to Smith to the LSU 43. Defensive pass interference on LSU moves the ball to the 28. TIGERS 52, GAMECOCKS 24.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 52, South Carolina 24
RECORDS: LSU 2-2, South Carolina 2-3
ATTENDANCE: 21,855
NEXT GAME: at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS
Sheldon Mickles