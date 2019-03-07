The men’s race for the team title at the NCAA Indoor track and field championships over the next two days could be a four- or five-team battle.
If third-ranked LSU is there when the final event is contested Saturday evening, it’ll be because the Tigers have a huge day Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
At the same time, it wouldn’t hurt for the top competition to leave the door ajar for the Tigers, LSU coach Dennis Shaver said.
“We’re going to do our best, but it’s going to be so close between the top five teams,” he said. “A score in the mid-40s is probably going to win it.”
LSU has nine scoring opportunities, but Shaver is concerned about what the Tigers are going up against in top-ranked Texas Tech, No. 2 Florida, fourth-ranked Texas A&M and No. 5 Georgia.
“I think it’s going to be tough to get there in the 40s; we’d have to have an exceptional meet for that to happen,” he said. “The teams ahead of us have some heavy hitters, but we know anything can happen. A little hamstring problem or a DQ can change everything.”
The key for LSU, Shaver said, lies in what the Tigers have going Friday in the semifinals of the 60-meter hurdles and 200 and finals in pole vault and long jump.
Damion Thomas will line up in the 60 hurdles, while Jaron Flournoy and Dylan Peebles will be in the 200 trying to earn spots in Saturday’s finals.
On top of that, two national leaders will go in the field.
Mondo Duplantis and Rayvon Grey will try to give the Tigers some big points in the pole vault and long jump, respectively, with JuVaughn Harrison getting a shot to score some points in the long jump as well.
Harrison is also qualified for the high jump on Saturday along with Jake Norris in the weight throw and a 4x400-meter relay team that is coming on lately.
“We have to be ready to go Friday and have some success to have the opportunity to make a run at it Saturday,” Shaver said. “The top four teams all have really big hitters, but you have to get it done. That’s what the meet is all about, but we have to have a big day on the first day.”
On the women’s side, the Lady Tigers are also ranked third.
But their chances were diminished when Lisa Gunnarsson, one of the top pole vaulters in the nation, had to withdraw because of a stress reaction in her foot.
Still, LSU will be looking for a top-five team finish with 10 scoring opportunities in six events.
Kortnei Johnson, the national leader in the 60, will also be in the 200, while freshman Sha’Carri Richardson will be in both sprint events as well.
Tonea Marshall and Brittley Humphrey are qualified in the 60 hurdles, with Katy-Ann McDonald and Ersula Farrow in the 800. Abby O’Donoghue in the high jump and a 4x400 relay team round out their entrants.
“Not having Lisa is a big blow because she was going in ranked third,” Shaver said. “We’re going to have to score 30 to 35 points to get in the top four, so we will have to try and make up those points in other areas.”