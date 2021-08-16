The LSU Tigers will start the season ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, which was released Monday.
The Tigers were No. 13 in the USA Today coaches' poll released last week.
The UL Ragin' Cajuns are No. 23 in both polls, their first-ever preseason rankings.
LSU earned 631 points, 29 points behind No. 15 Southern California but well ahead of No. 17-ranked Indiana (549 points).
The Tigers will face three teams ranked in the preseason poll: No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 13 Florida. LSU hosts Florida on Oct. 16, plays at Alabama on Nov. 6 and wraps up the regular season Nov. 27 at home against Texas A&M. The only other ranked Southeastern Conference team is No. 5 Georgia.
Other LSU opponents earning points from AP voters included Ole Miss (106 points), Auburn (32) and UCLA (2). The Tigers open the season Sept. 4 against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
LSU earned its ranking despite coming off a disappointing 5-5 record in 2020 following its 2019 CFP national championship run. The Tigers return 18 of 22 starters for 2021.
