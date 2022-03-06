Arizona St Arizona Football

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scores a touchdown against Arizona in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. 

 Associated Press file photo by Rick Scuteri

Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels will transfer to LSU, the team announced Sunday.

Daniels entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after originally saying he would return to Arizona State. Daniels was a three-year starter for the Sun Devils.

ESPN first reported the transfer.

LSU now has four scholarship quarterbacks heading into spring practice. Daniels joined fifth-year senior Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and freshman Walker Howard.

Last season, Daniels completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,380 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Daniels also provides a rushing threat as he recorded 710 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

