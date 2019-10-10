Just over 48 hours before LSU kicks off against Florida in a top 10 showdown in Tiger Stadium, certain pieces of the Tigers football team's lineup are decided, while others are still coming together.
Breiden Fehoko and Neil Farrell will likely start at defensive end, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday evening, which would be the second straight game the combination has been used in place of usual starters Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan, who have missed the past three games due to undisclosed injuries.
Both players sustained injuries in LSU's 45-38 win over then-No. 9 Texas, but Orgeron said Lawrence, a 6-foot-2, 308-pound senior, is "more ready to play" than Logan.
"I don't know if (Logan) is going to play," Orgeron said. "But if he's ready to play, we'll let him play."
Farrell started against Northwestern State and Utah State, and the 6-foot-4, 298-pound junior leads the team with two sacks and four tackles for loss, and he ranks fourth on the team with 22 total tackles.
Fehoko has started in the past three games, and he has recorded four tackles for loss and a half-sack.
Orgeron said he felt injured linebacker Michael Divinity can play against Florida, and that the senior will give him depth both on the edge as a pass rusher and in the middle at stack linebacker.
The 6-foot-2, 241-pound Divinity started against Texas at inside linebacker, then played at outside linebacker against Vanderbilt until he suffered an undisclosed injury in the game.
"He's a very versatile player," Orgeron said. "We like having three players in one. It provides us more depth."
Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen have started at inside linebacker in the past two games, and Orgeron said Divinity moved outside because the two linebackers have been "playing so well."
LSU senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon will start for the second straight game in place of the injured Terrace Marshall, who had surgery on his foot the Sunday following his injury in the Vanderbilt game.
The 5-foot-11, 186-pound Dillon had four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown against Utah State last week.
Marshall didn't practice in pads this week, although he did return Monday when the team practiced lightly in shirts and shorts.
Orgeron said Marshall is "doing good" in his recovery, and he said that after talking with LSU head athletic trainer Jack Marucci, Marshall is "ahead of schedule."
"We don't know yet how much he can do," said Orgeron, who has previously said he hopes Marshall will return by the Alabama game on Nov. 9.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Marshall still ranks third on the team with 20 catches for 304 yards and six touchdown receptions.
LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee will start again at left guard, Orgeron said, which will be the second time the 6-foot-4, 343-pound senior starts at the position since former starter Ed Ingram was reinstated to the team.
Orgeron said Ingram, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound sophomore, is still "getting up to football speed," and the decision to continue to start Magee doesn't mean that Ingram is "not physical enough, that he's not good enough."
"It's just things are a little fast right now, and we haven't slowed down at all," Orgeron said. "It's a new offense he's learning, new terminology. A combination of not playing and learning new terminology has set him back just a bit."
Ingram started in 12 games at right guard as a true freshman in 2017. He missed the 2018 season due to suspension, and he was reinstated to the team on Sept. 20, when charges stemming from an arrest for alleged sexual assault were dismissed in Dallas County, Texas.
The 6-foot-4, 343-pound Magee has started every game this season at left guard, and Orgeron said his history as a former starting tackle for the Tigers allows the coaching staff to flip him outside if need be.
Injured true freshman cornerback Cordale Flott may be available to play against Florida, Orgeron said, although he's not certain how often he'll actually play.
Orgeron said on Monday that Flott suffered an injury and would not play against the Gators, then on Wednesday night, Orgeron said Flott had made a "miraculous" recovery and could play.
The 6-foot-2, 160-pound Flott has been used at cornerback in a third-down package which rotates starting cornerback Kristian Fulton to nickel safety, covering the opponent's slot receiver.
Orgeron did not disclose Flott's injury, but he said Flott's recovery was due to the nature of the type of injury.
"Sometimes some kids heal fast, other kids don't," Orgeron said. "He just healed a little quicker than we thought he did."