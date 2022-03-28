LSU's roller coaster week began with escaping a three-game sweep by the Texas A&M Aggies with a victory last Sunday and concluded with a 2-1 series victory over the Florida Gators yesterday.
After a 12-inning midweek 7-6 loss to Louisiana Tech and dropping the series opener to Florida, 7-2, the Tigers (17-7, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) rattled off 27 runs through their next two games to finish the week on top.
LSU moved from No. 21 to No. 13 in D1 Baseball and No. 15 in Perfect Game rankings. The Tigers also reappeared at No. 21 in Baseball America's poll after dropping out of the Top 25 last week.
The Tigers dropped in Collegiate Baseball's Top 30, falling from No. 14 to No. 17.
Tennessee (23-1, 6-0) moved into the No. 1 spot in every poll after its three-game sweep of Ole Miss (16-7, 2-4) in Oxford. The Rebels previously held the No. 1 spot in two polls last week and fell to No. 20 in Collegiate Baseball, No. 9 in Baseball America, No. 11 in Perfect Game and No. 10 in D1 Baseball this week.
LSU hosts unranked ULM (8-13-1, 3-2-1 Sun Belt) on Tuesday before hosting Auburn (17-7, 3-3) for its third Southeastern Conference series. Auburn comes to Baton Rouge after a 2-1 series victory over Texas A&M.