LSU picked up five of the eight major honors on the All-Louisiana men's and women's basketball teams as picked by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
The LSWA announced Wednesday that LSU guard Khayla Pointer was its women's player of the year, while forward Tari Eason earned the same honor on the men's squad.
Eason, a transfer from Cincinnati, was also named men's newcomer of the year; Brandon Murray was the freshman of the year; and Kim Mulkey was the women's coach of the year in a vote of the state's sports information directors, writers and broadcasters.
SIDs were not allowed to vote for their own players or coaches.
Eason, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft Thursday night, had a breakout season that saw him earn Southeastern Conference first-team honors while leading LSU to a 22-12 mark.
He also was named the league's top sixth man and was an honorable mention pick on the AP All-American team after averaging 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals.
Pointer was named to multiple All-American teams and was one of five finalists for the Nancy Lieberman point guard award. She averaged 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Tigers, who finished 26-6.
Murray, who since has transferred to Georgetown, was the state's top freshman after averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Mulkey was honored as the women's coach of the year for leading LSU, which won just nine games the previous year, to a second-place regular-season finish in the SEC and No. 9 AP ranking.
Loyola's Stacy Hollowell, who led the Wolf Pack to the NAIA national title, was named the men's coach of the year. Hollowell later left Loyola for an associated athletic director position at Ole Miss.
Other major award winners were Tulane's Moon Ursin, who was the women's newcomer of the year, and McNeese State's Kalli Chamberlin, the women's freshman of the year.
All-Louisiana College Basketball Teams
WOMEN
First team
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Ty’Reona Doucet, UL
Alexis Morris, LSU
Moon Ursin, Tulane
Keiunna Walker, Louisiana Tech
Second team
Kieyoomia Benally, Louisiana Christian
Kennedy Hansberry, Loyola
Alexus Holt, Grambling
Anna Larr Roberson, Louisiana Tech
De’Auja Thompson, LSU-Shreveport
Third team
Tay Cannon, Loyola
Kalli Chamberlin, McNeese
Kelsey Thaxton, LSU-Alexandria
Caitlyn Williams, Southeastern
Kyren Whittington, ULM
Honorable Mention
Monette Bolden, Northwestern State; Hailey Giaratano, Southeastern; Jomyra Mathis, UNO; Candice Parramore, Northwestern State; Taylor Thomas, Loyola
Player of the Year: Khayla Pointer, LSU
Newcomer of the Year: Moon Ursin, Tulane
Freshman of the Year: Kalli Chamberlin, McNeese
Coach of the Year: Kim Mulkey, LSU
MEN
First team
Tari Eason, LSU
Jordan Brown, UL
Kenneth Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech
Ty Gordon, Nicholls
Zach Wrightsil, Loyola
Second team
Kae’Ron Baker, Louisiana Christian
Kendal Coleman, Northwestern State
Jalen Cook, Tulane
Darius Days, LSU
Troy Green, UNO
Third team
Myles Burns, Loyola
Jaylen Forbes, Tulane
Jalyn Hinton, Southeastern
Andre Jones, ULM
Derek St. Hilaire, UNO
Honorable Mention
Gus Okafor, Southeastern; Makye Richard, Xavier; Leondre Washington, LSU-Shreveport
Player of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU
Newcomer of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Brandon Murray, LSU
Coach of the Year: Stacy Hollowell, Loyola