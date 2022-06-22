LSU picked up five of the eight major honors on the All-Louisiana men's and women's basketball teams as picked by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

The LSWA announced Wednesday that LSU guard Khayla Pointer was its women's player of the year, while forward Tari Eason earned the same honor on the men's squad.

Eason, a transfer from Cincinnati, was also named men's newcomer of the year; Brandon Murray was the freshman of the year; and Kim Mulkey was the women's coach of the year in a vote of the state's sports information directors, writers and broadcasters.

SIDs were not allowed to vote for their own players or coaches.

Eason, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft Thursday night, had a breakout season that saw him earn Southeastern Conference first-team honors while leading LSU to a 22-12 mark.

He also was named the league's top sixth man and was an honorable mention pick on the AP All-American team after averaging 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

Pointer was named to multiple All-American teams and was one of five finalists for the Nancy Lieberman point guard award. She averaged 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Tigers, who finished 26-6.

Murray, who since has transferred to Georgetown, was the state's top freshman after averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Mulkey was honored as the women's coach of the year for leading LSU, which won just nine games the previous year, to a second-place regular-season finish in the SEC and No. 9 AP ranking.

Loyola's Stacy Hollowell, who led the Wolf Pack to the NAIA national title, was named the men's coach of the year. Hollowell later left Loyola for an associated athletic director position at Ole Miss.

Other major award winners were Tulane's Moon Ursin, who was the women's newcomer of the year, and McNeese State's Kalli Chamberlin, the women's freshman of the year.

All-Louisiana College Basketball Teams

WOMEN

First team

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Ty’Reona Doucet, UL

Alexis Morris, LSU

Moon Ursin, Tulane

Keiunna Walker, Louisiana Tech

Second team

Kieyoomia Benally, Louisiana Christian

Kennedy Hansberry, Loyola

Alexus Holt, Grambling

Anna Larr Roberson, Louisiana Tech

De’Auja Thompson, LSU-Shreveport

Third team

Tay Cannon, Loyola

Kalli Chamberlin, McNeese

Kelsey Thaxton, LSU-Alexandria

Caitlyn Williams, Southeastern

Kyren Whittington, ULM

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

Honorable Mention

Monette Bolden, Northwestern State; Hailey Giaratano, Southeastern; Jomyra Mathis, UNO; Candice Parramore, Northwestern State; Taylor Thomas, Loyola

Player of the Year: Khayla Pointer, LSU

Newcomer of the Year: Moon Ursin, Tulane

Freshman of the Year: Kalli Chamberlin, McNeese

Coach of the Year: Kim Mulkey, LSU

MEN

First team

Tari Eason, LSU

Jordan Brown, UL

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech

Ty Gordon, Nicholls

Zach Wrightsil, Loyola

Second team

Kae’Ron Baker, Louisiana Christian

Kendal Coleman, Northwestern State

Jalen Cook, Tulane

Darius Days, LSU

Troy Green, UNO

Third team

Myles Burns, Loyola

Jaylen Forbes, Tulane

Jalyn Hinton, Southeastern

Andre Jones, ULM

Derek St. Hilaire, UNO

Honorable Mention

Gus Okafor, Southeastern; Makye Richard, Xavier; Leondre Washington, LSU-Shreveport

Player of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU

Newcomer of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Brandon Murray, LSU

Coach of the Year: Stacy Hollowell, Loyola

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter