In an odd sort of way, LSU junior punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been a victim of his team’s improved offensive production through the first two games of the season.

Because quarterback Joe Burrow and his offensive mates have been so good with 17 total scores (12 touchdowns, five field goals) in 23 meaningful drives, excluding kneel-downs at the end of a half, Von Rosenberg has been called on to punt just five times in LSU’s two wins.

He averaged 51.7 yards on three punts with a long of 53 in a rout of Georgia Southern, then averaged 48.0 yards on two kicks in a win at Texas on Saturday night.

For the season, Von Rosenberg is averaging 50.2 yards, yet he isn’t listed in the NCAA rankings because a minimum of 3.6 punts per team game is necessary to show up among the national leaders.

The top three are Arizona State’s Michael Turk (55.3), Kentucky’s Max Duffy (50.4) and Virginia Tech’s Oscar Bradburn (49.2).

Unofficially, Von Rosenberg would be fourth in the FBS behind Turk; Georgia’s Jake Camarda, who, like Von Rosenberg, doesn’t qualify because he’s punted just four times for a 51.0 average; and Duffy.

Von Rosenberg, who averaged 45.7 yards on 51 kicks last season and was an AP second-team All-Southeastern Conference pick, has had four of his five punts downed inside the 20.

Also, four of the five have traveled 50 yards or more (53, 52, 52 and 50).

