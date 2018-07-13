For the fourth straight year, the SEC Network will fill the days leading up to football season with a series of days in which each Southeastern Conference school takes over programming on the channel.
LSU's "takeover" day will be Wednesday, Aug. 1. The takeover schedule begins July 23 with Georgia and wraps up Aug. 5 with Florida.
On their SEC Network takeover day, each of the 14 SEC schools gets to fill an entire day of programming with their biggest wins, school fanfare, SEC Storied documentaries and more.
Among the LSU programming being featured Aug. 1 will be the Tigers' 2-1 victory over Arkansas in the SEC baseball tournament semifinals in May and the SEC Storied documentary "Maravich" on all-time NCAA scoring leader "Pistol Pete" Maravich.
2018 SEC Network takeover schedule
- July 23: Georgia
- July 24: Alabama
- July 25: Missouri
- July 26: Tennessee
- July 27: Texas A&M
- July 28: Ole Miss
- July 29: Kentucky
- July 30: Vanderbilt
- July 31: South Carolina
- Aug. 1: LSU
- Aug. 2: Arkansas
- Aug. 3: Auburn
- Aug. 4: Mississippi State
- Aug. 5: Florida