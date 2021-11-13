arkansaslsu.111421 HS 1585.JPG

LSU wide receiver Jack Bech (80) celebrates with LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) after Bech scored on a long pass from LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the first half against Arkansas, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Tiger Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Score by quarters

Arkansas 3 0 10 0 3 — 16

LSU 3 7 0 3 0 — 13

First quarter

ARKANSAS: Cam Little 48 field goal at 11:59. DRIVE: 5 plays, 23 yards, 1:36. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on Nathan Parodi 26-yard punt return to the Arkansas 47. On the first play from scrimmage, KJ Jefferson 18-yard pass to Blake Kern to the LSU 35. RAZORBACKS 3, TIGERS 0.

LSU: Cade York 34 field goal at 1:47. DRIVE: 9-28-3:04. KEY PLAYS: Tyrion Davis-Price 5 run on fourth-and-2 to the Arkansas 30 extends the drive. Davis-Price 6 run to the 24. TIGERS 3, RAZORBACKS 3.

Second quarter

LSU: Jack Bech 29 pass from Garrett Nussmeier at 14:52 (York kick). DRIVE: 3-40-0:20. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on short punt and 10-yard return by Trey Palmer to the Arkansas 40. Davis-Price 11 run to the Arkansas 29. TIGERS 10, RAZORBACKS 3.

Third quarter

ARKANSAS: Dominique Johnson 43 pass from Jefferson at 6:01 (Little kick). DRIVE: 5-63-2:22. KEY PLAY: Pass interference penalty against Dwight McGlothern on third-and-11 extends the drive alive at the Arkansas 45. RAZORBACKS 10, TIGERS 10.

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

ARKANSAS: Little 27 field goal at 0:37. DRIVE: 9-53-4:07. KEY PLAYS: Jefferson 23 pass to Warren Thompson to the LSU 40. On fourth-and-6, Reid Bauer 23 run on fake field-goal attempt to the LSU 13. RAZORBACKS 13, TIGERS 10.

Fourth quarter

LSU: York 45 field goal at 10:53. DRIVE: 12-48-4:44. KEY PLAYS: Davis-Price 13 run to the Arkansas 40. Davis-Price 1 run on fourth-and-1 to the 30. TIGERS 13, RAZORBACKS 13.

First overtime

ARKANSAS: Little 37 field goal. DRIVE: 4-4-0:00. RAZORBACKS 16, TIGERS 13.

FINAL SCORE: Arkansas 16, LSU 13, OT

RECORDS: LSU 4-6, 2-5 SEC; Arkansas 7-3, 3-3 SEC

ATTENDANCE: 98,772 (paid)

NEXT GAME: vs. UL-Monroe, Saturday, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sheldon Mickles

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

View comments