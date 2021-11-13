Score by quarters
Arkansas 3 0 10 0 3 — 16
LSU 3 7 0 3 0 — 13
First quarter
ARKANSAS: Cam Little 48 field goal at 11:59. DRIVE: 5 plays, 23 yards, 1:36. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on Nathan Parodi 26-yard punt return to the Arkansas 47. On the first play from scrimmage, KJ Jefferson 18-yard pass to Blake Kern to the LSU 35. RAZORBACKS 3, TIGERS 0.
LSU: Cade York 34 field goal at 1:47. DRIVE: 9-28-3:04. KEY PLAYS: Tyrion Davis-Price 5 run on fourth-and-2 to the Arkansas 30 extends the drive. Davis-Price 6 run to the 24. TIGERS 3, RAZORBACKS 3.
Second quarter
LSU: Jack Bech 29 pass from Garrett Nussmeier at 14:52 (York kick). DRIVE: 3-40-0:20. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on short punt and 10-yard return by Trey Palmer to the Arkansas 40. Davis-Price 11 run to the Arkansas 29. TIGERS 10, RAZORBACKS 3.
Third quarter
ARKANSAS: Dominique Johnson 43 pass from Jefferson at 6:01 (Little kick). DRIVE: 5-63-2:22. KEY PLAY: Pass interference penalty against Dwight McGlothern on third-and-11 extends the drive alive at the Arkansas 45. RAZORBACKS 10, TIGERS 10.
ARKANSAS: Little 27 field goal at 0:37. DRIVE: 9-53-4:07. KEY PLAYS: Jefferson 23 pass to Warren Thompson to the LSU 40. On fourth-and-6, Reid Bauer 23 run on fake field-goal attempt to the LSU 13. RAZORBACKS 13, TIGERS 10.
Fourth quarter
LSU: York 45 field goal at 10:53. DRIVE: 12-48-4:44. KEY PLAYS: Davis-Price 13 run to the Arkansas 40. Davis-Price 1 run on fourth-and-1 to the 30. TIGERS 13, RAZORBACKS 13.
First overtime
ARKANSAS: Little 37 field goal. DRIVE: 4-4-0:00. RAZORBACKS 16, TIGERS 13.
FINAL SCORE: Arkansas 16, LSU 13, OT
RECORDS: LSU 4-6, 2-5 SEC; Arkansas 7-3, 3-3 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 98,772 (paid)
NEXT GAME: vs. UL-Monroe, Saturday, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sheldon Mickles