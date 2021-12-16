As the focus begins to shift on life with Brian Kelly, recruiting and preparing for their bowl game, a few LSU seniors will get a chance to show off their skills for NFL personnel.

Announced on Twitter this afternoon, LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. and offensive tackle Austin Deculus have accepted their invites to the East-West Shrine game. Their teammates, Damone Clark and Ed Ingram, accepted their invites to the Senior Bowl over the last few weeks.

𝐋𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐱❕The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @LSUfootball DT Neil Farrell Jr. has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @realspillneil, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas🚘 pic.twitter.com/8QGhnYIfd1 — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 16, 2021

It's Geaux Time❕The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @LSUFootball OT Austin Deculus has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @austindeculus76, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas🚘 pic.twitter.com/0VV4Tw9wYQ — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 16, 2021

Farrell Jr. has played in 52 games as an LSU Tigers, amassing 144 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. The senior out of Mobile, Alabama had a career high 9.5 tackles for loss this season.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Austin Deculus, meanwhile, has played in 60 games in his career, appearing in 11 of 12 games during the 2021 season. He holds the LSU record for the most games played in program history.

Both players have been members of the LSU program since 2017.

The East-West Shrine game was held in St. Petersburg, Florida, for the past 10 years, but was moved this off-season to align during the same week as the Pro Bowl to strengthen the relationship between the two events.

How did Austin Deculus play more games than anyone in LSU history? Let him explain. Austin Deculus briefly looked down at his hands as he thought about how many injuries he suffered during his career. He has sprained ankles an…

The move to Las Vegas this February comes after the Shrine Bowl was played in St. Petersburg, Florida, for the past 10 years. The game will be held on February 3, 2022, a day before the 2022 Pro Bowl Game.

LSU will play in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on January 4 against Kansas State.