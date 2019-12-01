Now that the LSU football team's home games are done for the season, the athletic department is offering up "a piece of Tiger Stadium history" for fans.

No, it's not a Joe "Burreaux" jersey. It's not a game ball either.

It's a free slab of Tiger Stadium sod.

Grab a piece of history



Free slabs of sod from Tiger Stadium will be available late Monday afternoon at the bullpen lot at Alex Box Stadium.

🔗https://t.co/EN1mdoT53F pic.twitter.com/BxBd0yyxdd — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 1, 2019

"LSU Athletics is making free slabs of sod from Tiger Stadium available to fans as contractors begin removing sod in a months-long project to replace the field and improve drainage in Tiger Stadium," LSU athletics posted to lsusports.net on Sunday.

The sod, roughly measured 18"x24" will be free for the taking on Monday afternoon at the Bullpen lot of Alex Box stadium.

There will be 3,500 square feet of the sod, totaling more than 3,300 slabs. Fans are asked to take no more than four each.