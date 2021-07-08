Four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan announced his commitment to LSU's 2022 recruiting class Thursday afternoon.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Orlando prospect is the first linebacker in the class to give a verbal pledge to the Tigers, a program in which linebacker is a position of need in the future.
Tolan, who attends Dr. Phillips High School, also held offers from Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Texas A&M. He is the nation's No. 31 linebacker, according to 247Sports.
LSU's linebacker corps is seeking to improve after the unit struggled last season, a dismal overall defensive campaign after which the athletic department parted ways with former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini after just one season.
The Tigers have both a new defensive coordinator, Daronte Jones, and linebackers coach, Blake Baker, and the coaching staff bolstered depth at the position in last year's recruiting class.
Linebacker will be one of the main position battles when preseason camp begins in August.
Seniors Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville both return with starting experience. Junior college transfer Navonteque Strong impressed during spring football, and Clemson transfer Mike Jones Jr. arrived in the summer. Orgeron has praised Jared Small, a Catholic High graduate and former walk-on, as an underdog who could play.
Former four-star recruits Josh White and Antoine Sampah both saw modest playing time as true freshmen last season and will be LSU's future at linebacker along with recruits like Tolan, if he eventually signs.