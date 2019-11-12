The College Football Playoff ranking committee has finally seen enough: LSU is No. 1.

After a historic victory over a vaunted Alabama squad the Tigers earned the No. 1 ranking in the CFP poll for the first time in school history.

Alabama fell to No. 5 with the loss, its lowest ranking in the CFP since the 2017 season.

The Tigers retained their No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll and jumped to No. 1 in the coaches poll, while Alabama fell to No. 4 in both.

Ohio State fell from the top spot to No. 2 in Tuesday's CFP rankings, followed by Clemson and Georgia, which jumped from No. 6. The Bulldogs face Auburn this week in a game that could have major implications on the SEC East.

CFP selection committee Chairman Rob Mullens said after the poll reveal that LSU's resume -- with four top-10 wins after defeating Alabama -- was what allowed them to vault Ohio State. It's the first time a team has fallen out of the top spot without losing.

"Well, I mean obviously we spent some time discussing it. You’ve got two great teams at the top. LSU and Ohio State. Just like I said last week, the committee is really impressed with Ohio State and the consistent level of high play,” Mullens said in an interview with ESPN. " But when you look at LSU’s resume with a win over Alabama on the road, that makes their fourth top-20 win and they're the only team in the nation with that. They’re deserving of that No. 1 ranking."

Here's Rob Mullens talking about LSU jumping Ohio State in CFP:



"When you look at LSU’s resume with a win over Alabama on the road, that makes their 4th top-20 win and they're the only team in the nation with that. They’re deserving of that No. 1 ranking"pic.twitter.com/nf57O1yfo9 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 13, 2019

Mullens' statements indicate that the Tigers' win over Texas was a factor, despite the Longhorns being left out of the initial rankings.

Texas, which LSU beat 45-38 in Austin back on Sept. 7, joined the CFP poll this week at No. 19. LSU’s win over the 6-3 Longhorns gave the Tigers four wins over top-20 teams, which impressed the CFP selection committee.

“You look at LSU’s resume with the win on the road at Alabama and the win at Texas,” Mullens said.

THE FULL RANKINGS

No. 1: LSU, 9-0

No. 2: Ohio State, 9-0

No. 3: Clemson, 10-0

No. 4: Georgia, 8-1

No. 5: Alabama, 8-1

No. 6: Oregon, 8-1

No. 7: Utah, 8-1

No. 8: Minnesota, 9-0

No. 9: Penn State, 8-1

No. 10: Oklahoma, 9-1

No. 11: Florida, 8-2

No. 12: Auburn, 7-2

No. 13: Baylor, 10-0

No. 14: Wisconsin, 7-2

No. 15: Michigan, 7-2

No. 16: Notre Dame, 8-2

No. 17: Cincinnati, 8-1

No. 18: Memphis, 8-1

No. 19: Texas, 6-3

No. 20: Iowa, 6-3

No. 22: Oklahoma State, 6-3

No. 23: Navy, 8-1

No. 24: Kansas State, 6-3

No. 25: Appalachian State, 10-0

LSU has appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings in 29 of the 33 possible weeks dating back to the 2014 season, but had never before reached higher than the No. 2 spot.

Despite earning the No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll, they fell behind Ohio State for the top spot in the initial CFP rankings. The ranking tied the highest ever for the Tigers, matching the No. 2 ranking they were given in the 2015 season -- which fell quickly after a loss to Alabama.

This year went much differently. The Tigers followed up their No. 2 ranking with a victorious trip to Tuscaloosa. With the 46-41 win over Alabama the Tigers leapfrogged the Buckeyes for their first No. 1 CFP ranking in school history.

LSU's upcoming schedule could mean an extended stay at the top, with their next two games coming against Ole Miss and Arkansas -- two teams that have combined for a record of 6-14 this season -- before closing out the regular season with a home matchup against Texas A&M.

By virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker over Alabama, the Tigers would be guaranteed a berth in the SEC Championship for the first time since 2011 if they win two of their final three games.

How are the rankings compiled?

The CFP selection committee meets each week in Grapevine, Texas, to compile the new top 25 rankings. The rankings are compiled in rounds, with voting on a list of teams to be considered in each round. Teams are then ranked in the next step. Teams Nos. 1, 2 and 3 are ranked in the first round, Nos. 4, 5 and 6 in the second, Nos. 7, 8 and 9 in the third, then groups of four teams are ranked in rounds 4-7. The selection committee uses statistical data and game video to help comprise its rankings, but ultimately the rankings are determined by the collective opinion of the 13 committee members.

