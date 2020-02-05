Two Andrews siblings, A.J. and Aliyah, have played every game of their collegiate careers at LSU’s Tiger Park. This weekend, a third Andrews sister, Athena, will play in Tiger Park for the first time when LSU faces Florida A&M twice in the Tiger Classic to open the 2020 season.

Aliyah will be starting in center field to begin her final season at LSU when her team faces Athena, a sophomore at FAMU.

“It’s a family that has had so much to do with this program for my entire time here for the last nine years,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “They’re a very special group, and I think it’s exciting for their family to see everybody here this weekend. It’s going to be fun to honor those guys, too.”

Aliyah has appeared in every game of her LSU career at either left or center field, but this is the first time she has played against either of her sisters. Aliyah was never able to play on the same field with A.J., but she and Athena overlapped for two years in high school.

“I played center and she played left,” Aliyah said. “She was kind of my right- or left-hand man. We never really competed. She’s always been good, I’ve always been good, we complement each other. Me and my sisters honestly aren’t that competitive toward each other.

“We’re very much like ‘I hope you do well. You’re doing your thing and I’m over here doing my thing.’”

A.J., the eldest Andrews sister, will also be at Tiger Park on Sunday to watch her two younger sisters face off, Aliyah said. It’s the first time the entire Andrews family has been together for a softball game since A.J. was at LSU in 2015.

A.J. was an All-American and All-SEC centerfielder for the Tigers from 2011-15.

“People always ask about what kind of a player A.J. was and I just know from watching her,” Aliyah said. “I’ve never played with her or against her. I can’t tell you. Really only coach can tell you. With Athena, though, I can tell you exactly how she is because I played with her.”

LSU softball focused on growing throughout season The LSU softball players know the drill, now they’re ready to unfold the mystery that is the 2020 season.

Aliyah said she and all of her sisters are similar players and have similar styles. All three play outfield positions and all three are slappers at the plate. LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri even said that having practiced against Aliyah may help when facing Athena.

Even with the family talent that the youngest Andrews will possess at the plate, Sunseri and Torina will bet on Aliyah every time. Sunseri calls Aliyah the hardest hitter to pitch to on LSU’s team.

“I think there’s nobody like Aliyah in the country,” Torina joked. “I think she’s as fast as they get. I don’t care if you’re related to her or not, I’m going to pick Aliyah because I think she’s about the greatest thing out there.”

Despite many awards, All-American accolades and broken records, the Andrews sisters have never been anything but supportive of each other.

There was not so much competition in the household growing up, but more admiration of each other. Aliyah said she has always looked up to A.J. and she’s sure Athena feels the same ways about her.

“I think they are as good as they are because of the competition within their own family,” Torina said. “They are so supportive of each other. I know everything that Aliyah accomplishes, A.J. is so proud. I couldn’t imagine someone being more proud that what she is of her sister. It’s less competition and more genuine love and support.”