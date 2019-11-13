LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady has been named one of 41 nominees for the Broyles Award for college football's top assistant coach, the Frank Broyles Foundation announced Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Brady has revamped LSU's offense in tandem with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, and the Tigers (9-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) just scored the most points in a 46-41 win over No. 3 Alabama than the program has ever scored against the Crimson Tide in history.
Former defensive coordinator John Chavis won the Broyles Award in 2011, and he remains the only LSU assistant to win the award in school history.
Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was a semifinalist in 2018.
The 41 nominees will be whittled to 15 semifinalists, and five finalists will be invited to Little Rock, Arkansas, where the winner will be announced on Dec. 10.
LSU's offensive success has helped propel the Tigers to a No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday.
Orgeron called Brady "a game-changer" when formally announcing the hire in February, and he hired Brady to retool LSU's offense in tandem with Ensminger, using the West Coast and run-pass-option schemes he learned while an assistant with the New Orleans Saints and Penn State.
The results have been substantial.
LSU ranks fourth nationally, scoring 46.7 points per game — nearly two touchdowns more than what the Tigers averaged in 2018 (32.4).
LSU ranks fourth nationally in total offense (538.4 yards per game) and fourth in yards per play (7.49, and quarterback Joe Burrow is a front-runner to win the program's first Heisman Trophy since Billy Cannon in 1959.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Burrow is on pace to break every single-season passing record in school history.
Orgeron has expressed that he wants to retain Brady beyond his existing contract.
LSU and Brady are working on details for a new contract, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Orgeron offered a timeline during Monday's news conference, saying such a contract will be settled "after the season."
“This is Joe’s first full-time job," Orgeron said. "I do believe he’s very loyal to LSU. I do believe he likes what’s going on at LSU, and obviously we’re gonna compete to keep him. A guy like that is going to have opportunities; but we’re gonna compete as best as we can to keep him."
Brady signed a three-year contract Feb. 3 with LSU. The deal pays him $410,000 per year in his first year, $435,000 in his second and $460,000 in his final season until the contract expires March 31, 2022.
Any new contract would need approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors, which next meets Dec. 6.
Brady is the seventh-highest-paid assistant on Orgeron's staff, which includes 10 coaches. Brady's current annual salary ranks outside the top 200 assistants nationally, according to USA Today's collected data of 2018 salaries.
Aranda's $2.5 million per year ranks first nationally among assistant coaches, and in May, Ensminger signed a two-year, $800,000-per-year contract with LSU that expires March 31, 2021.
Orgeron said Brady is not consumed by contract talk, and he pointed to LSU's upcoming game at Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m.
"Joe’s worried about breaking down Ole Miss’ coverage right now," Orgeron said. "He’s not even thinking about that stuff. But after the season, we have coaches that are gonna get chances to go elsewhere but the ones that we want to keep, we’re gonna fight like heck to keep.”
2019 Broyles Award nominees
Alabama – Steve Sarkisian, Offensive Coordinator/QB
Appalachian State – Ted Roof, Defensive Coordinator
Arkansas State – Keith Heckendorf, Offensive Coordinator/QB
Auburn – Kevin Steele, Defensive Coordinator
Ball State University – Joey Lynch, Offensive Coordinator/QB
Baylor – Phil Snow, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
Brigham Young – Aaron Roderick, Passing Game Coordinator/QB
California – Tim DeRuyter, Defensive Coordinator
Central Michigan – Charlie Frye, Offensive Coordinator/QB
Cincinnati – Marcus Freeman, Defensive Coordinator
Clemson – Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WR
Florida – Billy Gonzalez, Wide Receivers
Georgia – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator/Outside LBs
Georgia State – Brad Glenn, Offensive Coordinator
Indiana – Kalen DeBoer, Offensive Coordinator/QB
Iowa – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator/DB
Iowa State – Tom Manning, Offensive Coordinator/Run Game Coordinator
Louisville – Dwayne Ledfors, Offensive Line
LSU – Joe Brady, Passing Game Coordinator/WR
Memphis – Pete Lembo, Special Teams Coordinator
Michigan – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator
Minnesota – Kirk Ciarrocca, Offensive Coordinator/QB
Missouri – Ryan Walters, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
Navy – Brian Newberry, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
Ohio State – Jeff Hafley, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary
Oklahoma – Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator/ Safeties
Ole Miss – Mike MacIntyre, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
Oregon – Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator
Oregon State – Brian Lindgren, Offensive Coordinator/QB
Penn State – Brent Pry, Defensive Coordinator/LB
Pittsburgh – Randy Bates, Defensive Coordinator
San José State – Ryan Gunderson, Quarterbacks/Passing Game Coordinator
SMU – Rhett Lashlee, Offensive Coordinator/QB
Troy – Ryan Pugh, Offensive Coordinator/OL
Tulane – Will Hall, Offensive Coordinator
UAB – David Reeves, Defensive Coordinator
UCF – Randy Shannon, Defensive Coordinator
University of Louisiana – Ron Roberts, Defensive Coordinator
Utah – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
Western Kentucky – Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator/CB
Wisconsin – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator