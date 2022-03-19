For the second night in a row, LSU tied the game in the eighth inning and lost it.
Saturday night at Alex Box Stadium, in the eighth inning of the Tigers' 11-7 loss to Texas A&M, Tyler McManus tied the score, lining a single to through the right side of the infield.
But despite the late-game rally, LSU (14-5, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) allowed Texas A&M (12-6, 2-0) to pull ahead in the ninth, scoring four runs on three hits and getting help from an LSU error. It was one of two errors on the night.
“We’ve just got to get better,” coach Jay Johnson said. “I dropped that on them just from perspective that in the bottom of the eighth inning, we’ve tied the game and not only tied the game, but had the go-ahead run on second base twice and not gotten them in, then proceeded to give up runs. It’s a tough pill to swallow.”
After a Friday loss, Johnson and his Tigers vowed to “flush out,” the Tigers entered Saturday's matchup with renewed faith behind their usual Friday night ace, Blake Money, who had taken an extra day of rest after exiting his previous start with a wrist injury.
But this outing wasn’t typical of Money.
Before Saturday, he had only walked five batters through four games. By the top of the fourth against Texas A&M, he had walked three. He exited after 3⅓ innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits while striking out four.
It was his shortest outing of the season so far. The Tigers threw six pitchers Saturday — two fewer than in Friday's 6-4 loss.
Like LSU, the bottom of the Aggies’ lineup shined Saturday. After knocking a solo home run the day before, No. 7 hitter Ryan Targac returned to go 3 for 3, including a fourth-inning triple and a walk, with two RBIs. He also stole three bases and scored once. No. 8 hitter Taylor Smith and No. 9 hitter Logan Britt had two RBIs apiece.
“Tonight we walked 10 batters. Both fielding errors led to runs. I mean, you’re not going to win a game against a quality opponent with 12 free bases,” Johnson said. “I know they stole a base or two as well. It was a miracle to be at 7-7 in the eighth.”
In the ninth, it was Smith’s ground ball that allowed the go-ahead run to score on a throwing error by third baseman Jacob Berry. Back at the top of the order, Kole Kaler and Troy Claunch knocked hits to bring home three more runs for the final score, 11-7.
The Aggies started the scoring in the second inning, taking a 2-0 lead on a pair of sac flies.
LSU’s first two runs in the second came off the bat of its seven-hole hitter, Giovanni DiGiacomo, to tie the score 2-2. Later, it was McManus, batting ninth, who tallied the second home run of the game.
But as a team, the Tigers struck out 15 times.
A solo home run by Dylan Crews gave the Tigers a 3-2 edge in the bottom of the third, but the Aggies retaliated by tagging Money with hits by three of their four hitters from bottom of the lineup in the fourth to pull ahead 4-3.
After Money walked his third batter of the night, LSU sent left-hander Riley Cooper on in relief to escape the inning.
The Aggies went on a tear again in the fifth. Troy Claunch reached first on a fielding error by Jordan Thompson, who slipped as he tried to field his ground ball. After Cooper walked his second batter of the night and an RBI single by Targac pulled the Aggies ahead 5-3, right-hander Trent Vietmeier took the mound for LSU.
Vietmeier silenced the Aggies through 2⅓ innings, becoming the first to retire the top of the lineup in order since Grant Taylor’s did so in the fifth inning the day before.
A sac fly scored the Aggies’ sixth run, but Vietmeier closed the inning on a strikeout.
The Tigers started to claw back in the bottom of the fifth when McManus hit his second home run of the weekend to left field to make it 6-4. Berry — who had gone 0 for 10 since his home run weekend against Bethune-Cookman — broke his slump by lining a single down the right-field line for an RBI to bring the Tigers within one, 6-5.
A&M scored its seventh run on a controversial wild pitch call in the seventh. Right-hander Bryce Collins came on in relief after the Aggies threatened with runners on the corners, and he loaded the bases, walking Smith.
Collins struck out Britt, but his final pitch was wild, which allowed the runner to score from third, extending A&M's lead to 7-5. McManus’ single tied the game 7-7 in the eighth, but the Aggies blew it open in the ninth.
“That’s another tough one, we’ve just got to take it with a grain of salt, learn from our mistakes and take it into tomorrow and have another day to prepare and win another ballgame,” McManus said.