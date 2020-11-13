As Sage Ryan approached his commitment date, Alabama pushed for the No. 1 safety in the country. Ryan, a five-star recruit from Lafayette Christian Academy, felt the Crimson Tide treated him like a family member. Coaches contacted him every day, and he took an unofficial visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium four weeks before he announced his decision. Ryan could see himself joining the perennial national championship contenders.

The final week of his recruitment, Ryan narrowed his choice between Alabama and LSU. Predictions from recruiting analysts leaned toward Alabama, the highest-ranked team in the country, while LSU’s season neared its lowest point.

On Oct. 31, Ryan sat inside his high school gym for a commitment ceremony. He unzipped a jacket to reveal an LSU polo. His coach, former LSU linebacker Trev Faulk, unveiled his own LSU jersey. Ryan and Faulk hugged.

Ryan liked Alabama, but he stuck with LSU because he wanted to remain close to his family. One day, when his football career ends, Ryan hopes to live and work near his hometown. Attending the in-state school positioned him for a long-term future in Louisiana.

“I chose LSU because that's where my heart was,” Ryan said.

Despite a lackluster season — about six hours after Ryan’s announcement, LSU lost to Auburn and dropped to 2-3 — LSU assembled one of the top recruiting classes in the country. Ryan became the first five-star recruit for the Tigers this cycle. And after four-star safety Derrick Davis Jr. joined a week later, the Tigers’ class rose to No. 3 overall and second in the Southeastern Conference, according to 247Sports. Ryan and Davis solidified a position of need.

About a month before the early signing period begins, LSU has 22 commitments, leaving three open slots. The Tigers want to sign five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith, five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh and five-star defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 1 overall player in the country.

“We're hot right now on recruiting,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “They know the championship team we're building, and they understand what we're going through. Everybody goes through adversity.”

In some ways, LSU continues to ride the momentum of its national championship. Recruits remember the undefeated season. The relationships LSU’s coaches formed over the last two years didn’t disappear because of the disappointing performance on the field. Orgeron doesn’t think LSU’s season will affect many prospects. They saw LSU produce 14 NFL draft picks this spring, proving the coaching staff can develop talent.

“This is LSU,” Orgeron said. “The guys that want to come here see an opportunity to play. They watch it on tape and say, 'You know what? Hey, I can go and help my team.' They still love the Tigers.”

Recruits also understand the coronavirus pandemic created an odd situation. The NCAA instituted a dead period, barring in-person contact. Schools haven’t hosted recruits for official visits or conducted evaluations. Every conversation since March happened over Zoom, FaceTime or a phone call. And now the NCAA extended the dead period to April 15, according to a report from CBS, stretching the limitations into the next recruiting cycle.

“It really didn't bother me about how they're playing,” Ryan said. “And with the whole COVID situation, you can't blame it all on them.”

While LSU has likely built its third-straight top-5 class, some of its most important recruiting will happen with players already on the roster. The Tigers lost almost their entire starting lineup plus several key backups from the 2019 team, leaving the roster filled with underclassmen or inexperienced veterans.

During the offseason, Orgeron wants to convince older players with a choice of leaving for the NFL, such as center Liam Shanahan, to return next year. Though Shanahan transferred from Harvard thinking he had one season left in college, the NCAA didn’t count this year toward eligibility because of the pandemic. He can stay at LSU, bolstering the offensive line and increasing overall maturity on the roster.

As for the 2021 recruits, the committed players have a group text, which includes some uncommitted targets. They talk daily about what they believe they can accomplish together at LSU, feeling undeterred by their school's performance this season. They see an opportunity. Not a reason to change their decision.

“The play on the field's not really that great right now,” Ryan said, “but as whole, we're ready to see what we can improve on and help LSU become a national championship contender again.”