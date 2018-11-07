LSU true freshman wide receiver Terrace Marshall was missing during Wednesday's portion of open practice, along with starting free safety John Battle and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning that Battle and Fehoko are both "questionable" for Saturday's game at Arkansas, although Fehoko is more likely to play than Battle.

Marshall, a 6-foot-4, 209-pound Parkway graduate, was the No. 3 wide receiver of the 2018 class, according to 247Sports, and he is LSU's fifth-leading receiver with eight catches for 136 yards.

Other major notes from Wednesday's practice:

- Starting wide receiver Derrick Dillon was wearing a gold noncontact jersey for the second consecutive practice after missing Monday's portion of open practice. Dillion, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound junior, is LSU's fourth-leading receiver with 11 catches, 149 yards and a touchdown.

- Fifth-team defensive end Nelson Jenkins was wearing normal colors after wearing a gold noncontact jersey Tuesday, and fourth-team defensive end Davin Cotton, a freshman, was missing for the second consecutive practice.