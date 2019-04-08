Life ain't easy sometimes in minor league baseball.
For former LSU baseball star Kramer Robertson, that means he couldn't be in Tampa on Sunday night to watch his mom, Kim Mulkey, lead Baylor to yet another national championship.
Instead, the Double A player for the Springfield Cardinals watched the Lady Bears capture a thrilling title win over Notre Dame on a bus.
STILL CAN’T BREATHE!!! NATIONAL CHAMPIONS LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/RMIuoVa24v— Kramer Robertson (@KramerR3) April 8, 2019
Robertson told author Jeffrey Marx in a postgame text message that Robertson's team was a on bus ride from Arkansas to Oklahoma while the game was on.
"Chris Chinea (a former LSU Tiger himself) has the game on his phone and almost the whole team was huddled around him going crazy on every play," Robertson said. "Some of which were Latin and probably never watched women's basketball, let alone basketball, ever."
ESPN cameras captured Robertson getting some face time with his mom on the court after the win too.
"It was good to hear his voice," Mulkey said on "Off the Bench" on 104.5 FM ESPN in Baton Rouge on Monday morning.
Despite losing one of its best players to injury in the second half, Baylor held on to win its third title under Mulkey.
Click here to read more about Baylor's win, including how a group of players with Louisiana connections helped put Baylor on top.