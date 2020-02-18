The full contract details have emerged for new LSU passing game coordinator Scott Linehan, including buyout totals, according to a term sheet between the coach and the school.

Linehan agreed to a two-year, $800,000 per year contract that expires on March 31, 2022.

The deal matches the same yearly total offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger makes in his contract, which expires on March 31, 2021, and the coaches are tied for the third-highest paid assistants on LSU coach Ed Orgeron's staff.

First-time transfers could play immediately under a proposal by an NCAA working group A working group within the NCAA is working on a concept that would allow Division I athletes in all sports to transfer and compete immediately…

Linehan's buyout equals out to 100% of his remaining total compensation if he leaves for any coaching position other than head coach in the Southeastern Conference. He'll owe LSU $400,000 if he leaves for any non-head coaching position in the NCAA, and he won't owe anything if he becomes a college head coach or returns for any coaching position in the NFL.

Term sheets are legally binding employment agreements, and the form says Linehan and the athletic department will draw up a formal long-form agreement within 60 days that includes the agreements in the term sheet.

The long-form agreement then takes precedent and needs approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors, which next meets March 6.

+2 LSU football to play spring game at Southern University while replacing turf at Tiger Stadium LSU football will not be playing its annual spring game at familiar Tiger Stadium this year. Instead, the game will be played at nearby Southe…

Linehan signed his term sheet on Feb. 10, the same day that news broke of his hiring.

Linehan's contract is about half the amount LSU offered his predecessor, Joe Brady, in a contract extension before he left to become the offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers.

Brady made $400,000 in base salary in his first season, but according to a term sheet between the school and Brady, he was offered a three-year, $4.95 million extension that would have paid him $1.5 million next season.

LSU announces home-and-home football series with Utah in 2031, 2032 A week after LSU announced its neutral-site series with Florida State, the Tigers' athletic program revealed it has signed another contract wi…

Linehan most recently was the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2018. He also was an NFL coordinator with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

Linehan was the St. Louis Rams head coach from 2006 to 2008. He last coached at the collegiate level in 2001, when he was Louisville's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

LSU formally announced Linehan as its next passing game coordinator in a news release Tuesday morning.

More football? Here's when LSU starts spring practice, plays spring game LSU will start spring football on March 7, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said in an open letter for the program's annual Coaches Clinic released Thu…

“We wanted to bring in someone who will expand our passing game and with Scott's experience as an NFL head coach and offensive coordinator we feel this is the best move for our offense,” Orgeron said in the news release.