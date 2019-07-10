LSU's returning starting quarterback, center and All-American safety will be representing the Tigers football team at Southeastern Conference Media Days, the conference announced Wednesday morning.
Joe Burrow, who was named offensive MVP in LSU's 2018 Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida, will attend the annual event along with Lloyd Cushenberry, one of two offensive linemen to start in every game last season, and Grant Delpit, who was a finalist for the Nagurski Trophy and will wear the team's coveted No. 7 jersey this year.
The SEC Media Days will be held in Hoover, Alabama, from July 15 to July 18.
Burrow, Delpit and Cushenberry are scheduled to speak on July 15 from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., along with head coach Ed Orgeron.
LSU is listed second in that time slot behind Florida head coach Dan Mullen, quarterback Feleipe Franks, running back Lamical Perine and defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga.
Missouri is the first SEC team scheduled to speak, following SEC commissioner Greg Sankey within 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The predicted order of finish for the SEC will be announced on July 19.
Last year, LSU was predicted to finish fifth in the SEC Western Division. The Tigers finished the 2018 season with their first 10-win season since 2013 and won their first New Year's Six bowl game of the playoff era.
Burrow started in all 13 games of the 2018 season, when he threw for 2,894 yards passing with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior rushed for 399 yards and his seven rushing touchdowns tied a program record by quarterbacks.
Delpit tied 10th nationally with five interceptions, and the 6-foot-3, 203-pound junior was tied for the team lead with five sacks and nine pass breakups.
Cushenberry and right guard Damien Lewis started in every game for an offensive line that struggled in 2018. LSU was tied 106th nationally with 35 total sacks allowed and was tied 110th nationally with 89 total tackles for loss allowed.
The SEC Media Days schedule is listed below:
MONDAY, JULY 15
11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
COMMISSIONER GREG SANKEY
MISSOURI (Barry Odom, DeMarkus Acy, Kelly Bryant, Cale Garrett)
2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
FLORIDA (Dan Mullen, Feleipe Franks, Lamical Perine, Jabari Zuniga)
LSU (Ed Orgeron, Joe Burrow, Lloyd Cushenberry, Grant Delpit,)
TUESDAY, JULY 16
8:30 – 8:55 a.m.
STEVE SHAW, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
GEORGIA (Kirby Smart, Jake Fromm, J.R. Reed, Andrew Thomas)
OLE MISS (Matt Luke, Matt Corral, Alex Givens, MoMo Sanogo)
12:30 – 12:45 p.m.
Chris Turner, SEC Network (Main Media)
1:30 – 5:30 p.m.
TEXAS A&M (Jimbo Fisher, Justin Madubuike, Braden Mann, Kellen Mond)
TENNESSEE (Jeremy Pruitt, Daniel Bituli, Jarrett Guarantano, Darrell Taylor)
4:15 – 4:30 p.m.
SEC Film Legends ‐ Archie Manning, Steve Spurrier, Herschel Walker (Main Media)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17
8:30 – 8:55 a.m.
STEVE SHAW, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
ALABAMA (Nick Saban, Jerry Jeudy, Dylan Moses, Tua Tagovailoa)
ARKANSAS (Chad Morris, McTelvin Agim, De’Jon Harris, Devwah Whaley)
12:30 – 12:45 p.m.
Bill Hancock, College Football Playoff
12:45 – 12:55 p.m.
Mike Nealy, Football Bowl Association
1:30 – 5:30 p.m.
MISSISSIPPI STATE (Joe Moorhead, Farrod Green, Erroll Thompson, Darryl Williams)
SOUTH CAROLINA (Will Muschamp, Jake Bentley, T.J. Brunson, Bryan Edwards)
THURSDAY, JULY 18
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
VANDERBILT (Derek Mason, Kalija Lipscomb, Jared Pinkney, Ke’Shawn Vaughn)
KENTUCKY (Mark Stoops, Lynn Bowden Jr., Kash Daniel, Logan Stenberg)
AUBURN (Gus Malzahn, Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson, Prince Tega Wanogho)