GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Beyond the outfield fence at the new Florida Ballpark, four local food trucks sit in place, along with 11 palm trees and an array of orange and blue wooden beach chairs — a manufactured beach-like paradise on grass where spectators protected their frozen $9 margaritas, piña coladas and swamp waters from Tre’ Morgan’s home run in the top of the first inning.
The two-run shot was Morgan’s first homer of the season, and while the Saturday night crowd licked its snow cones or scarfed down crab dip, the Tigers feasted on Florida right-hander Brandon Sproat’s fastballs, sending three over the wall through the first three innings en route to a 16-4 victory over Gators in front of a record-setting crowd of 8,306.
"I mean, it's funny — the only time you hit home runs is when you're not trying to hit a home run," Morgan said. "I hit the ball and it was gone, and I was like, 'Oh, no way,' and when it fell out, it felt really good. I got in a good hitter's count and I got my fastball."
From the mound, Ma’Khail Hilliard dealt the Gators a heavy dose of tricky breaking balls, shutting out Florida (18-5, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) through five innings before giving up a solo home run in the sixth. He left after 5⅔ innings, having allowed four runs on five hits, striking out seven and walking none.
"As a fifth-year (senior), I take all of these outings and I analyze and go back and think there's a lot of things I could've done better," Hilliard said. "Obviously, it was enough to keep our team in the game, staying consistent in the strike zone and getting hitters on their front foot and getting those pop-ups."
Paul Gervase, who came on in relief for 2⅓ innings, allowed no hits, striking out two and walking one. Trent Vietmeier finished the game for LSU (16-7, 2-3), which badly needed a bounce-back after a series loss to Texas A&M the previous week and an ugly 7-2 defeat to Florida on Friday.
The Tigers entered the ballpark with an energy opposite of that expected from a team that had just lost four of five games. After every pitch, every foul ball, they clapped and cheered, “Yeah! Let’s go!”
They were often the loudest voices in the ballpark — like they knew what was coming.
"We definitely had a little talk out there in left field before we stretched out, showing up and competing and playing like we have nothing to lose," Morgan said.
Morgan pointed to the sky as he rounded the bases and danced his way into the crowd that met him outside the dugout. Two innings later, his double followed Cade Doughty’s walk to put two Tigers in scoring position.
That was as a result of a key change in the lineup: Doughty was batting first while Morgan was second.
Dylan Crews’ sac fly scored Doughty for a 3-0 lead, and Jacob Berry hit a ground ball that bounced past Florida first baseman Kendrick Galileo’s glove, allowing Crews to reach on error and bringing Morgan home for a 4-0 score.
That error was the first by Calileo in 77 games.
Brayden Jobert got his turn, drilling a three-run homer to right field, his first since February. He belted out a baritone grunt with his fists clenched beneath him after he left the plate.
And just after the Tigers had settled back into their dugout, they were dancing out again to meet Gavin Dugas, who ripped a home run to left field for an 8-0 lead.
"Yesterday during the game, I could see that we had almost given up. We had our heads down — we weren't cheering for our pitcher or the guys going up to bat, and that plays its part, too, because you can feel that energy when you're on the field," Hilliard said. "So we had to bring a different mindset into this game."
Hilliard was back on the mound for the sixth inning but exited after the Gators tagged him with a pair of home runs that eliminated his chance at a one-hit outing.
Sproat, the Gators' right-handed starter, allowed a season-high five earned runs on four hits against the Tigers, striking out one, and was replaced by left-hander Manning in the third.
LSU added seven runs' worth of insurance in the top of the ninth inning on five hits, including a three-run home run by Crews.
"These are prideful guys, and they want to play well and they want to do well, and I think it took just getting some road blocks out of their way mentally that have been there for a while," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "Sometimes, it takes time, as impatient as we all are."
The Tigers compiled 13 hits to Florida’s five and drew six walks to Florida’s one.
"I wouldn't say we were playing scared, we just weren't going at it," Jobert said. "Tonight, we just went out 100% and gave it to ’em. We had a few players step up and say, 'Guys, we've got to play LSU baseball.’ ”
The visitors' dugout jumped, shouting, “Ay! Ay! Ay!” in a nearly empty ballpark in the top of the ninth. The food trucks had packed up, and the few remaining fans reclined in their chairs in the outfield.
They had little else to do but enjoy the view.