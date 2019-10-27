Welcome to Film Room, where we'll break down significant portions from LSU's last football game.

LSU 23, Auburn 20

How It Happened

Beating Auburn's 3-1-7 defense: Joe Burrow said that on the first play of the game, he noticed Auburn "came out in a defense that we hadn't seen from them all year."

It was the "3-1-7" package — a new scheme that Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele concocted specifically to slow down LSU's record-breaking spread offense. It used three defensive linemen, one linebacker and seven defensive backs.

Auburn's base set is a 4-2-5 defense, so that tells you how much respect Steele had for LSU's passing offense, which ranks second nationally with 377.6 passing yards per game.

The package, Steele planned, would certainly have enough defensive backs to appropriately cover LSU's wide receivers; but the success pinned on the talent Auburn has on the defensive line with future NFL draft picks Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Big Kat Bryant.

Burrow said it "took us a while" to adjust to Auburn's new defense, and LSU was held scoreless in the first quarter and mustered just 10 points in the first half.

By the game's end, LSU's 23 points were its fewest of the season; but the Tigers were able to adjust and establish a rushing attack that broke through Steele's trap.

It really does say something about Brown, a possible first-round pick in the NFL draft in 2020, that Steele can draw up a defense like this and still be able to stop the run between the tackles. Here on first-and-10 at the LSU 23 (pictured right), Brown blows past right guard Damien Lewis (who has been one of LSU's best linemen since first starting in 2017), reaches for Clyde Edwards-Helaire with one arm, then tosses him backward for a loss of a yard. "It was tough sledding on the inside," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said afterward. "We couldn't run the football on the inside, so we had to go on the outside with Clyde, which opened it up a little bit."

The ultimate adjustment didn't come until the second half. Auburn opened the third quarter with the 3-1-7, and the defense forced consecutive Burrow incompletions to force an LSU punt. Then LSU unraveled an 8-play, 74-yard drive that chewed up 3 minutes, 6 seconds off the clock before the Tigers failed to score on an inside screen to Ja'Marr Chase on fourth-and-goal.

And this is where Auburn shelved the 3-1-7 defense. Perhaps it was because LSU was able to drive 74 yards on it, which included a 45-yard deep pass to Chase. Perhaps it was because Auburn's offense went three-and-out on the next two possessions in the shadow of its own goal post, and Steele couldn't risk throwing out gassed defenders that could get burned on the line of scrimmage or in the secondary. Whatever it was, when LSU trotted out for its third possession of the second half, it was Auburn's 4-2-5 defense that met them. It's likely that it was fatigue. Orgeron said that he did notice that some of their success on the ground came when Auburn's starting line wasn't in the game. On that third drive, neither Brown or Davidson were in the game. A 3-1-7 defense leans on those defensive linemen, and if the big guys were tired, perhaps Steele didn't want to use his second rotation in that package. Three plays later, Burrow was intercepted on a pass attempt to Chase near the pylon. Burrow said he returned to the sideline, put on the headphones, and heard offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady say: "Let's just pound it on this drive. We're just going to run the ball and see if they can stop it."

What came next? A four-play, 45-yard touchdown drive in which Burrow handed the ball off to Edwards-Helaire on every single play. And when Burrow approached the line of scrimmage on first-and-10 at the Auburn 45 (pictured above), Auburn was still in its base defense and Brown had returned to the game.

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss lined up behind left tackle Saahdiq Charles on that first play — a 22-yard Edwards-Helaire run (pictured right). Moss crashed down on Auburn defensive tackle Nick Coe, which allowed Charles to chase the second level quickly. Charles locked up linebacker Owen Pappoe, and Edwards-Helaire had a clear path on the left edge to rush to the Auburn 23.

Then LSU switched to its bunch package, a formation in which the Tigers group Moss, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall together. Moss had success as a receiver out of the bunch in LSU's 36-13 win over Mississippi State last week, when he had three catches for 48 yards. That was enough to make him a passing threat against Auburn. But here, on first-and-10 at the Auburn 23 (picture right), Moss, Marshall and Jefferson were all used as blockers to seal off the right edge, leading to a 12-yard run by Edwards-Helaire to the Auburn 11.

Two plays later, LSU flipped the bunch formation to the opposite side and appears to run the same exact play (pictured right). Moss crashes in, Jefferson engages the defender in front of him and Marshall lead blocks. An open hole emerged, and Edwards-Helaire scampered in to give LSU the go-ahead lead 16-13. "Clyde started breaking it off tackle a little bit," Orgeron said. "It was a phenomenal game plan."

