LSU head coach Ed Orgeron leads his players onto the gridiron for the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

No. 5 LSU (4-0) kicks off against Utah State (3-1) at Tiger Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.

The following are notes from pre-game activities.

Pre-game notes:

  • Starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence was fully dressed out in warmups. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he was questionable to play after re-injuring his body on Wednesday. Lawrence has missed the last two games.
  • Lawrence did not warm up in team drills.
  • The starting defensive line in warmups: DE Breiden Fehoko, NT Tyler Shelvin, DE Neil Farrell
  • The starting linebackers in warmups: Jacob Phillips, Patrick Queen
  • The starting defensive backs in warmups: Grant Delpit, Kary Vincent, JaCoby Stevens
  • The starting corners in warmups: Derek Stingley, Kristian Fulton
  • The starting offensive line in warmups: LT Dare Rosenthal, LG Adrian Magee, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Damien Lewis, RT Austin Deculus.
  • Second team offensive line in warmups: LT Saahdiq Charles, LG Ed Ingram, C Chasen Hines, RG Anthony Bradford, RT Cameron Wire.
  • LSU fullback Tory Carter walked the field in sweats. Carter did not play against Vanderbilt, and he practiced twice in a gold noncontact jersey this week and missed Wednesday's practice.
  • Other players seen in sweats: C Charles Turner, LB Michael Divinity, OLB Soni Fonua, FB Tory Carter, DE Glen Logan

