No. 5 LSU (4-0) kicks off against Utah State (3-1) at Tiger Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.
The following are notes from pre-game activities.
This story will be updated
- Starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence was fully dressed out in warmups. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he was questionable to play after re-injuring his body on Wednesday. Lawrence has missed the last two games.
- Lawrence did not warm up in team drills.
- The starting defensive line in warmups: DE Breiden Fehoko, NT Tyler Shelvin, DE Neil Farrell
- The starting linebackers in warmups: Jacob Phillips, Patrick Queen
- The starting defensive backs in warmups: Grant Delpit, Kary Vincent, JaCoby Stevens
- The starting corners in warmups: Derek Stingley, Kristian Fulton
- The starting offensive line in warmups: LT Dare Rosenthal, LG Adrian Magee, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Damien Lewis, RT Austin Deculus.
- Second team offensive line in warmups: LT Saahdiq Charles, LG Ed Ingram, C Chasen Hines, RG Anthony Bradford, RT Cameron Wire.
- LSU fullback Tory Carter walked the field in sweats. Carter did not play against Vanderbilt, and he practiced twice in a gold noncontact jersey this week and missed Wednesday's practice.
- Other players seen in sweats: C Charles Turner, LB Michael Divinity, OLB Soni Fonua, FB Tory Carter, DE Glen Logan