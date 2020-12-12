GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Chris Blair, LSU radio’s Voice of the Tigers, was here Saturday night to call the LSU-Florida game, though his thoughts were hundreds of miles away.
Blair’s father, Steve, died Friday in Greenville, South Carolina, after a lengthy illness. Blair got the news after flying here but decided he would work the game before heading to South Carolina on Sunday.
Blair grew up working for his father at the family radio station in South Carolina. As a result, he said he knew this is what his father would want him to do. Sentiment’s echoed by Blair’s mother.
“She said, ‘You know what dad would want you to do?’” Blair said. “I said, ‘Yes, I do.’”
Before the game, Blair tweeted a photo of the field from his booth in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Before the game, Blair tweeted a photo of the field from his booth in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
“Where Dad would insist I be tonight. #GeauxTigers #LSU,” Blair tweeted.
Blair said his father grew up a Kentucky fan but grew to be an LSU fan after Chris replaced Jim Hawthorne as LSU’s radio play-by-play man in 2016 for football, men’s basketball and baseball.
“Unless he was traveling he was listening to the game,” Blair said.
