TAMPA, Fla. — After getting its struggling offense going in the right direction recently, LSU took a big step backward Friday afternoon.
With a chance to do some real damage when Arkansas hit a dry spell in the first half of their quarterfinal game in the SEC tournament, LSU had trouble finding the mark as well.
Arkansas missed 13 shots in a row, but LSU was only 1 of 7 from the field in the same stretch and the inability to create some separation was a factor in the Tigers’ 79-67 loss in Amalie Arena.
With the setback, LSU (22-11) will await its NCAA tournament assignment, which will come during the NCAA Selection Show at 5 p.m. Sunday (CBS).
Arkansas advanced to Saturday’s semifinals to face Texas A&M, which shocked No. 1 seed Auburn 67-62 earlier Friday.
Despite the loss, Will Wade’s team is expected to be a No. 5 or No. 6 seed when the entire 68-team field is revealed.
LSU was trying to reach the SEC tournament semifinals for the second consecutive year, but Arkansas overcame a sluggish start to beat LSU for a third time this season.
In doing so, the Razorbacks gained a measure of revenge for the Tigers’ 78-71 win in the semifinals last season.
No. 15 Arkansas (25-7) held a 14-11 edge early before missing its 13 field-goal attempts in a row over the next nine-plus minutes.
By the time Au’Diese Toney ended the drought with a three-point play at the 3:41 mark, however, LSU had scored just 11 points of its own for a 22-18 lead.
The Tigers were still up 26-23 when Wade was tagged for a technical foul while arguing a foul against Efton Reid with 22.7 seconds left in the first half.
Chris Lykes hit four free throws in a row, then made a jumper at the buzzer to give Arkansas the final six points of the half and the momentum with a 29-26 lead at the break.
Arkansas, which made just 7 of 29 field-goal attempts for 24.1% in the first half, came out of the locker room energized and scored the first 13 points of the second to take control of the contest.
The 19-0 run gave Arkansas a 42-26 lead LSU never recovered from.
More to come ...