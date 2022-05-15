Four-star running back Trey Holly, one of the most prolific rushers in Louisiana the last few years, announced his commitment Sunday afternoon to LSU.
Holly, who's listed at 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, picked the Tigers over offers from Florida State, Southern Cal, Mississippi State, TCU and others.
Holly rushed for 5,524 yards and 78 touchdowns over the last two seasons at Union Parish High School. He was twice voted the Class 3A Outstanding Offensive Player by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association as the team reached back-to-back state championship games.
1000% Committed LSU Nation I’m staying home💜💛 pic.twitter.com/BfARSWjKTW— Trey Holly (@DrippyTrey2) May 15, 2022
Holly is considered the No. 10 running back in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the No. 184 player overall.
Holly became the fifth player in LSU's 2023 class and the second one from Louisiana, joining wide receiver Omarion Miller. The Tigers also have tight end Mac Markway, safety Ryan Yaites and safety Michael Dougherty. All of them are four-star prospects.
Adding Holly will help sustain LSU's running back room. While they added Penn State transfer Noah Cain, the Tigers didn't sign a high school running back during the 2022 recruiting cycle.