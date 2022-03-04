It was a rough night for the No. 6-ranked LSU women's basketball team, which suffered a defeat at the hands of unranked Kentucky 78-63
During the game, though, head coach Kim Mulkey was visibly frustrated with her team's performance, along with how the referees' were calling the game.
So much so, that after Mulkey felt like the refs missed a foul call on one of her players, got into the face of an official, giving them a piece of her mind. Mulkey flailed her arms, just narrowly missing the official and picked up a technical foul.
#LSU coach Kim Mulkey gets a technical foul in epic fashion. @KimMulkey @LSUwbkb pic.twitter.com/zNzJuLWGqd— Mike Scarborough (@ScarboroughMike) March 5, 2022
The incident happened near the end of the game, with less than two minutes to go with the result already in hand.
The loss sends LSU to 25-5 on the season, snapping the Tigers' eight game win streak in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.
The next time we see these Tigers will be in the NCAA tournament.