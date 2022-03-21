BR.lsuohiost.032222 TS 1311.jpg

New LSU men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon, right, stands while talking to fans in between the third and fourth quarters of the LSU Lady Tigers' loss to Ohio State in their NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championships game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Monday, March 21, 2022.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Matt McMahon made his first public appearance as LSU's new men's basketball coach during the third quarter of the LSU women's NCAA tournament game versus Ohio State on Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. 

The announcement of McMahon's hiring came just two days after his Murray State Racers fell to Saint Peter's in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament.

McMahon was named a Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalist after compiling a 31-3 overall record and an 18-0 conference mark this season. It was the first undefeated record in Ohio Valley Conference history. 

McMahon and his wife, Mary, walked through the aisles on the sides of the court, waving to the crowd. 

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter