Matt McMahon made his first public appearance as LSU's new men's basketball coach during the third quarter of the LSU women's NCAA tournament game versus Ohio State on Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The announcement of McMahon's hiring came just two days after his Murray State Racers fell to Saint Peter's in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament.
McMahon was named a Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalist after compiling a 31-3 overall record and an 18-0 conference mark this season. It was the first undefeated record in Ohio Valley Conference history.
McMahon and his wife, Mary, walked through the aisles on the sides of the court, waving to the crowd.
