Ed Orgeron said LSU's starting quarterback Myles Brennan has not practiced this week, and he doesn't believe he's going to play Saturday when the Tigers play at Auburn.
"I don't believe that he's going to play," Orgeron said on the Southeastern Conference teleconference Wednesday morning, "but things could change toward the end of the week."
TJ Finley is pegged as the starting quarterback again, Orgeron said, and Max Johnson is the second-team quarterback.
It is the most recent update on Brennan, who tried to practice with limitations on Monday. At the time, Orgeron indicated his starting quarterback might not play Saturday at Auburn and still had more recovery ahead.
"We're still taking it day by day," Orgeron said in a Tuesday morning interview with WNXX-FM, 104.5. "He didn't do much yesterday. He's feeling better, but I don't know if he's going to be ready to go."
Brennan, who missed LSU's win over South Carolina with an abdominal injury, was sidelined after starting in the Tigers' first three games of the season. He dressed out on Saturday, but he only threw very light tosses during warmups and never fixed his helmet on for any team drills.
Finley, a true freshman, started in place of Brennan, and he led the Tigers in a 52-24 win over South Carolina while completing 17-of-21 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
Orgeron told reporters this week that he was most impressed with Finley's poise, and, had the 6-foot-6, 242-pound Ponchatoula High graduate not played so well, he'd be more in a rush to bring Brennan back before he was completely healthy.
"He looked so confident," Orgeron said of Finley on Wednesday. "Made some great decisions. TJ's got a cannon for an arm. He escaped some pressure, which we thought he could... but his presence on the field, I think that's what I was most impressed with."
"Now," Orgeron continued, "he can improve in some decision-makings. He can improve on making a couple of more decisions on the line of scrimmage, where to go with the ball. But that's going to come with maturity."
The playbook will expand for Finley in his second start, Orgeron said. Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger will be able to put in "a couple of different wrinkles" that Orgeron said "we didn't want to put in the first game, just to make sure the game plan was simple" for Finley.
"I hope he plays as good as he played in the first game to be honest with you," Orgeron said. "That would be good enough for me. But we can do more things in the offense now that we've seen his poise. Now Steve knows that he can take it to another step."
As Finley progresses, Orgeron and other LSU players have had to reaffirm that there is no quarterback controversy. Orgeron said so after the South Carolina game, and he told reporters again Monday that Brennan remains the starting quarterback when healthy.
"If Myles is healthy, he's our first-team quarterback," Orgeron said then. "But I'm not putting him in unless he's 100%."
Starting center Liam Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday, "as good as TJ played, Myles is our guy."
The Harvard graduate transfer said he's told Brennan the same thing, has supported the quarterback in his recovery and believes the ongoing debate playing out between Tigers fans will provide extra motivation.
"Hopefully it lights a fire in Myles," Shanahan said. "There is competition there. But it is his job."
Orgeron has said that Brennan's injury requires time to heal, and the 6-foot-4, 210-pound redshirt junior has to gain back his rotational ability to make throws.
Orgeron said Brennan would practice at "about 25%" on Monday, and athletic training director Jack Marucci will oversee his progression throughout the week.
"I don't know yet if he's going to play," Orgeron said Monday. "He may play. It all depends on how practice goes this week ... see what he can do, feel it. He's probably going to be sore."
The LSU coaching staff will make decisions on who runs with the first team offense on a daily basis, Orgeron said, and, on Monday, Brennan and Finley split reps along with fellow freshman Johnson.