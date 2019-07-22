Four LSU linebackers were named to the Dick Butkus Award watch list, given annually to the nation's top linebacker, the award announced Monday morning.
The Butkus Award, which included 51 players, included outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and inside linebackers Michael Divinity, Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen.
Former All-American linebacker Devin White became the first LSU player to win the Butkus Award last season, when he recorded 123 total tackles, three sacks and forced three fumbles before being selected No. 5 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2019 NFL draft.
Chaisson, a 6-foot-4, 238-pound sophomore, had five tackles and a sack in the 2018 season opener against Miami, a 33-17 LSU win in which he suffered a season-ending ACL injury. He recorded two sacks and 4½ tackles for loss in 2017, and he is expected to make a major impact on a defense that struggled in the pass rush last season without him.
"Without K'Lavon, we'd have to work really hard to get something just right," LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda said in June. "Whereas with K'Lavon, as long as he's doing it, it's probably going to be OK. So that's the difference. The more when that's the case, the more that we can free him up to rush and not have him drop, the better we'll be."
Divinity, a 6-foot-2, 238-pound senior, moved to the "Mack" inside linebacker position in the spring to replace White. Formerly an outside linebacker, Divinity tied for the team lead in 2018 with five total sacks and 10½ tackles for loss.
"Mike's a smart kid, man," Aranda said. "He gets football. He's a great communicator. He's confident. He is able to be tough. And so I appreciate that about him, and I think the guys have really responded to him well."
Phillips, a 6-foot-4, 229-pound junior, started in 11 games in 2018 at the inside linebacker position opposite White, missing two starts due to half-long suspensions from targeting penalties. Phillips finished the season second on the team with 87 tackles, and he was named Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after returning an interception for a touchdown in the season opener against Miami.
Queen, a 6-foot-2, 232-pound junior, backed up White at the "Rover" inside linebacker position in 2018, and he started in White's place for the first half of a 29-0 loss to Alabama while White was serving a one-half suspension for a targeting penalty. Queen, who is in the mix to play inside linebacker in 2019, also started the last three games of the 2018 season at outside linebacker, and he finished the season with 40 tackles, one sack and 4½ tackles for loss.
Here is the full list of the Butkus Award watch list:
- Joe Bachie, Michigan State
- Markus Bailey, Purdue
- Mohamed Barry, Nebraska
- Zack Baun, Wisconsin
- Tuf Borland, Ohio State
- Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
- Cameron Brown, Penn State
- T.J. Brunson, South Carolina
- Calvin Bundage, Oklahoma State
- K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
- Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State
- Michael Divinity Jr., LSU
- Troy Dye, Oregon
- Tony Fields II, Arizona
- Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
- Cale Garrett, Missouri
- Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State
- De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
- Malik Harrison, Ohio State
- Khaleke Hudson, Michigan
- Dontavious Jackson, Florida State
- Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
- Clay Johnston, Baylor
- Nate Landman, Colorado
- Sage Lewis, FIU
- Terrell Lewis, Alabama
- Kamal Martin, Minnesota
- Dylan Moses, Alabama
- Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
- Dante Olson, Montana
- Micah Parsons, Penn State
- Jacob Phillips, LSU
- Michael Pickney, Miami (Fla.)
- Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (Fla.)
- Patrick Queen, LSU
- Chapelle Russell, Temple
- Mohamed Sanogo, Mississippi
- Colin Schooler, Arizona
- Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
- Charles Snowden, Virginia
- Justin Strnad, Wake Forest
- Darrell Taylor, Tennessee
- Davion Taylor, Colorado
- Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State
- Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
- Joshua Uche, Michigan
- Mykal Walker, Fresno State
- Evan Weaver, California
- Javin White, UNLV
- Logan Wilson, Wyoming
- David Woodward, Utah State