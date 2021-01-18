BR.lsunwstatemain.091519 HS 932.JPG
LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been formally selected by the East-West Shrine Bowl, all-star game officials announced Monday, an honor that will remain in name only due to the game's cancellation amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Von Rosenberg announced earlier this month that he will enter the NFL draft, ending a decorated career that lasted five seasons in Baton Rouge.

The Zachary native spent six years playing minor league baseball before joining LSU, and he will leave campus having been named to the Freshman All-SEC, SEC Academic Honor Roll and All-SEC teams.

Von Rosenberg weighed the options of returning for a sixth season, a second senior year, which the NCAA has granted for all seniors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but ultimately he will pursue an NFL career.

"LSU will always be a part of me," Rosenberg said in a written statement on Twitter at the time. "I will cherish these memories and the friends I've made forever."

Von Rosenberg finished his final season ranked 23rd nationally with an average of 43.95 yards per punt.

It's most likely that LSU signed its punter of 2021 during the early signing period. West Monroe High's Peyton Todd was the nation's No. 1 punter of the recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

